British Museum and Greek PM ‘held talks over return of Elgin Marbles’

Millie Cooke
·2 min read
British Museum and Greek PM ‘held talks over return of Elgin Marbles’

The Greek prime minister has reportedly held private meetings with British Museum officials ahead of his visit to the UK this week, where the return of the Elgin Marbles was discussed.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to meet with Sir Keir Starmer on Tuesday, with the return of the ancient sculptures expected to be on the agenda for the meeting.

Government sources told Sky News that Mr Mitsotakis, alongside foreign minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, held up to three “private meetings” with trustees of the British Museum and its chair George Osborne about the sculptures this year.

Sir Keir is thought to be more open to the idea of returning the Elgin Marbles, also known as the Parthenon Sculptures, than his predecessor.

But a government spokesperson said it has “no plans to change existing government policy on restitution”, saying it is a matter for the British Museum.

The Elgin Marbles on display at the British Museum (Matthew Fearn/PA) (PA Archive)
The Elgin Marbles on display at the British Museum (Matthew Fearn/PA) (PA Archive)

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak last year was involved in a spat with the Greek prime minister after he used an interview to push for the return of the Elgin Marbles.

Mr Sunak ditched a planned meeting with Mr Mitsotakis, accusing him of grandstanding about the return of the sculptures.

The marble statues came from friezes on the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple and have been displayed at the museum for more than 200 years since they were removed by Lord Elgin when he was British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire in the early 19th century.

They were purchased by Parliament from Lord Elgin in 1816.

Some of the temple statues are on display in the Acropolis Museum in Athens and Greece has long called for the collections to be reunited.

Greece alleges the marbles were illegally acquired during a period of foreign occupation – which the government and British Museum rejects.

Greek culture minister Lina Mendoni has said the country is prepared to organise rotating exhibitions of important antiquities to replace the Elgin Marbles should the sculptures be returned.

She told the Guardian last year: “[They] would fill the void, maintain, and constantly renew, international visitor interest in the Greek galleries of the British Museum.”

Ms Mendoni also said that “any agreement and all its particulars, would have to be in accordance with the Greek law on cultural heritage”.

A government spokesperson said: “We have no plans to change existing government policy on restitution.

“Further decisions relating to the care and management of a museum’s collections, including loaning objects, are a matter for the Trustees of the museum.”

Latest Stories

  • John Dean Reveals 1 Biden Move That Could Doom Trump's 'Revenge' Plot

    The Watergate figure said the president could "take the wind" out of Trump's plans for revenge and retribution with a stroke of his pen.

  • Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

  • Trump threatens 100% tariff on the BRIC bloc of nations if they act to undermine US dollar

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened 100% tariffs against a bloc of nine nations if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar.

  • Trump Taps Another Daughter’s Father-in-Law for Key Role

    President-elect Donald Trump has opted to keep it in the family again with some of his latest administrative picks-- this time, with the senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Trump has appointed Lebanon billionaire Massad Boulos to take on the role. His son, Michael, is married to Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter. “Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene,“ Trump wrote o

  • Pelosi Secretly Orchestrating Another Attempted Shake-Up of Dem Leadership

    Months after running an internal pressure campaign that nudged President Joe Biden out of the 2024 election, former House Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is plotting another ouster within the Democratic Party. The representative for California’s 11th congressional district—who stepped down as Leader of the House Democratic Caucus last year after two decades—is targeting the top member of her party on the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the New York Times reported. Pelosi is among a gro

  • National security advisor Jake Sullivan says Biden told him to oversee a 'massive surge' of weapons deliveries to Ukraine before his term ends

    National security advisor Jake Sullivan said President Biden was doing what he could to "strengthen" the position of Ukraine before he leaves office.

  • CNN Host Laughs in GOP Rep’s Face Over Promises to ‘Compromise’

    A CNN host laughed on Sunday after a Republican lawmaker suggested his traditionally fractious party was capable of political compromise within the House of Representatives. In her guest-hosting stint on State of the Union, CNN host Kasie Hunt asked Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) what he thinks his party should do with its razor-thin majority, 218-217 majority in the House come next year. The margin—due in part to President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet choices, and one that will likely grow after speci

  • Trump taps Kash Patel for FBI director, an ally who would aid in his effort to upend law enforcement

    President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate Kash Patel to serve as FBI director, turning to a fierce ally to upend America’s premier law enforcement agency and rid the government of perceived “conspirators.” It’s the latest bombshell Trump has thrown at the Washington establishment and a test for how far Senate Republicans will go in confirming his nominees. The selection is in keeping with Trump's view that the government's law enforcement and intelligence agencies require a radical transformation and his stated desire for retribution against supposed adversaries.

  • Joe Biden Sends Parting Shot at GOP in Bombshell Pardon for Son Hunter

    President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, on Sunday just days before he was scheduled to be sentenced in separate federal gun and tax cases—marking an about face for the lame-duck president. “From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” Biden said in a statement. The president accused his “political opponents in Congress” of pursuing the pr

  • Canada's Trudeau says he had an 'excellent conversation' with Trump in Florida after tariffs threat

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday he had an “excellent conversation” with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club after the president-elect's threat to impose significant tariffs on two of America’s leading trade partners raised alarms in Ottawa and Mexico City.

  • ‘Elon Is Right’: Bernie Sanders Praises Musk for Key DOGE Proposal

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) heaped praise on MAGA billionaire Elon Musk’s plans to rein in defense spending as part of his Trump-appointed mission to find ways to slash government spending. “Elon Musk is right,” tweeted Sanders on Sunday. “Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud. That must change.” That makes Sanders, a democratic socialist who twice came in second for the Democratic Party presidential nomination, a st

  • How A Recent Supreme Court Decision May Have Already Hamstrung RFK Jr.'s Big Plans

    Can liberals stop worrying and love the end of "Chevron deference"?

  • Here's how the Trump family spends their billions, from a $11 million beachfront estate in St. Martin to a $13 million fleet of private aircraft

    President-elect Donald Trump, who won a second term in the White House, has a net worth of $5.6 billion, according to a November 2024 Forbes estimate.

  • Poilievre calls for asylum seeker cap, border plan as U.S. tariff threat looms

    OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded the federal government present a plan before Parliament to beef up border security as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose stiff tariffs on Canada.

  • Ellen DeGeneres’s England home floods weeks after her move to the UK following Donald Trump’s victory

    The flood was caused following the aftermath of Storm Bert

  • Philippines' Marcos says presence of Russian submarine 'very worrisome'

    MANILA (Reuters) -President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday the presence of a Russian attack submarine in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea was "very worrisome". A Russian Kilo-class submarine was sighted 80 nautical miles off the western province of Occidental Mindoro on Nov. 28, Navy spokesperson Roy Vincent Trinidad said in a statement on Monday, confirming a report by the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper.

  • MAGA Goes Into Full Meltdown Mode Over Joe Biden’s Pardon of His Son Hunter

    Congressional Republicans and conservative commentators raged on Sunday night after President Joe Biden announced he was issuing a sweeping pardon for his son, Hunter Biden—thwarting years-long efforts to prosecute the first son who became the favorite enemy for many on the right. MAGA’s reaction was immediate as Biden announced his surprising move just days before Hunter was scheduled to be sentenced in separate federal gun and tax cases. “Joe Biden has lied from start to finish about his famil

  • Zelenskyy says NATO offer for Ukraine-controlled territory could end 'hot stage' of war

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An offer of NATO membership to territory under Kyiv’s control would end “the hot stage of the war” in Ukraine, but any proposal to join the military alliance should be extended to all parts of the country that fall under internationally recognized borders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a broadcast interview.

  • Recess appointments could put Trump at odds with conservatives on the Supreme Court

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans will control the White House and both houses of Congress come January. But President-elect Donald Trump's intent to nominate loyalists to fill key Cabinet posts has set up a possible confrontation with the Senate, which has the constitutional responsibility for “advice and consent” on presidential nominees.

  • Is Trump really planning to revive Keystone XL? And is there even life left in that pipeline plan?

    There's lately been a lot of talk in Washington about resurrecting the Keystone XL pipeline, the 1,897-kilometre pipeline that was designed to take oil from northern Alberta to the U.S. Midwest.The project was first proposed by Calgary-based TC Energy in 2008. It was scrapped under the Obama administration, then revived by Donald Trump during his first term in the Oval Office. Then it was killed again by President Joe Biden on his first day in office in January 2021 — after Alberta had already i