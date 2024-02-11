British Museum occupied by activists protesting against BP drilling for oil off Gaza coast

Pro-Palestine protesters and climate activists occupying the British Museum over its new 10-year partnership with BP

Pro-Palestinian protesters have staged a sit-in demonstration inside the British Museum demanding that BP stops drilling for oil off the Gaza coast.

In footage shared on social media, activists, waving Palestinian flags shouted: “Your profits are covered in Palestinian blood”.

The demonstrators claim that BP and other oil and gas companies are fuelling the ongoing conflict in the region by signing a deal with Israel for 12 new oil and gas licences off the West Gaza coast.

In December, The British Museum announced a new £50 million deal with BP.

The demonstrators were seen holding banners that read: “BP Fuels colonial genocide”.

Energy Embargo for Palestine posted on X, claiming responsibility for the action.

A statement read: “We have just occupied the British Museum alongside comrades from the Free Palestine Coalition.

“We demand that the British Museum end its 10-year partnership with British Petroleum, an energy company profiting from Israel’s colonial genocide.

“On October 30th 2023, one month into the genocidal bombardment of Gaza, Israel granted gas licences off the coast of Gaza to BP and five other companies.

“We will not watch idly as energy companies based in Britain fuel Israel’s colonial genocide.”

Pro-Palestine protesters and climate activists occupying the British Museum over its new 10-year partnership with BP

In a statement in December announcing its new deal with BP, the museum said: “A new multi-year partnership with BP will support the future transformation of the museum by contributing £50 million over 10 years.

“The partnership will also help deliver on plans to maintain public access for generations to come. The museum is very grateful for BP’s support at this early stage of the masterplan.”

The museum’s relationship with BP dates back to 1996, and climate campaigners have long criticised the decision to take money from an oil and gas firm.

More than 300 professionals working in the museum sector signed a February 2022 letter urging it to cut ties with BP, and numerous protests have previously been staged inside the museum itself.

Several major cultural sites in the UK, including the National Gallery and National Theatre, have previously ended lucrative sponsorship deals with energy firms amid protests.

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.