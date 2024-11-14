British Museum Receives Ceramics Donation Worth $1.27 Billion

The British Museum has received its largest-ever donation of objects after the Trustees of the Sir Percival David Foundation gifted their private collection of fine Chinese ceramics to the museum permanently.

According to the museum, the 1,700-piece collection is valued at around one billion pounds (USD$1.27 billion), making it the highest-value object donation in UK museum history.

The collection has been on loan to the museum since 2009. With the donation, the British Museum will possess more than 10,000 historic Chinese ceramics, one of the most important collections of any public institution outside the Chinese-speaking world, the museum said.

Photos from the museum show Nicholas Cullinan, director of the British Museum (at left), alongside Colin Sheaf, chair of the Sir Percival David Foundation. The objects shown, in order, are a bottle-shaped flask, a Ru-ware bowl stand, the David Vases, a doucai “chicken cup,” and a flower-shaped Jun stoneware dish. Credit: The Trustees of The British Museum via Storyful