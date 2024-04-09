British musician pulls out of Coachella after US visa issues

British music star Benga has pulled out of his Coachella performance with producer Skream after a “snag” with his US visa.

The pioneering dubstep DJ and producer, real name Adegbenga Adejumo, was scheduled to appear with Skream during a Saturday slot over both weekends of the Californian festival on April 13 and April 20.

Skream, real name Oliver Jones, still appears on the Coachella line-up in an alternative slot, alongside New York-based DJ Dennis Ferrer.

In a statement on Instagram, Benga said: “I’ve got some tough news to share — I won’t be able to make it to the upcoming Skream & Benga tour dates in the USA.

“The visa process hit a snag at the very end and they are requesting additional information.

“I am absolutely gutted, my team and I have worked tirelessly on making this happen. But hey, I’m respecting the process and staying positive.”

Benga, who was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia a decade ago, said he has had “the best two years healthwise and I am ready to get back out there”.

“The journey hasn’t been easy, but getting the chance to tour again with Skream has been amazing,” he said.

“I really appreciate all the love and support you’ve shown me since I’ve been back.

“I am truly sorry for all of the inconvenience and disappointment this causes, and I promise to keep you updated on what’s happening.”

He said that Skream will be handling duties for all upcoming US shows and “we have called on some of the OGs to step up in my place”.

“As for Coachella, Skream and I will see you in 2025,” the 37-year-old added.