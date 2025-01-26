British Officials Left in Tears Over Trump’s ‘Hilarious’ Phone Calls

Donald Trump in the UK
AARON CHOWN / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

'Staffers to former British Prime Ministers Theresa May and Boris Johnson have shared insight into the laugh-out-loud phone calls the politicians had with President Donald Trump.

Former 10 Downing Street officials told Politico that any intended agenda for the conversations would “quite quickly fall by the wayside” and the discussions “would always go off beam.”

“Everyone was in there with tears (of) laughter because they were hilarious,” one staffer claimed.

Trump reportedly often discussed golf, his golf courses in Scotland and the wind turbines near that course, which he is well-known to despise to Don Quixote-levels.

He would often critique other world leaders, and would also often ask about Queen Elizabeth’s health.

Trump was said to have often “bulldozed” May and that there was a “whiff of misogyny” in their conversations. The bombastic Johnson, who replaced May, is said to have had an easier time dialoguing with him; former staffers said he used flattery to “play” Trump, though it did not always work.

The best tactic, meanwhile, was to be simply “transactional” and “to the point” to succeed in getting what they wanted from Trump.

The U.K.‘s current prime minister, Keir Starmer has yet to speak with Trump following his re-election, Politico reports, but has been preparing by studying up on other world leaders' successes—and the sand traps at Trump Turnberry, of course.

