Iran-backed Houthis target Greek and British cargo ships in Red Sea – live updates

Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen fired six ballistic missiles at two ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, with one ship reporting minor damage.

A Greek-owned bulked carrier was struck by three of the projectiles fired by the Houthis on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the militants struck a British-owned cargo ship in the Red Sea.

The USS Laboon operating near the Greek ship “intercepted and shot down a third anti-ship ballistic missile fired” by the Houthis, the US Central Command said.

The Greek-owned Star Nasia was damaged by an explosion at 11.15am GMT, a Greek shipping ministry official said.

The fresh attacks come just two days after the US and the UK conducted joint airstrikes targeting Houthi bases in Yemen.

Meanwhile, the US has walked back its previous claims that it informed the Iraqi government it would be conducting airstrikes, saying that information was relayed incorrectly.

Vedant Patel, the state department spokesperson, clarified there “was not a pre-notification” but that they notified the Iraqi government “immediately after the strikes occurred”.

The US conducted retaliatory strikes on more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria on Friday, resulting in at least 39 casualties.

Key Points

Houthis strike British and Greek cargo ships

Saudi Arabia says no relations with Israel without Palestinian state

In Pics: Houthis mark 20th anniversary of Hussein al-Houthi’s assassination

06:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Houthis mark 20th anniversary of Hussein al-Houthi’s assassination in Yemen (Anadolu via Getty Images)

Houthis mark 20th anniversary of Hussein al-Houthi’s assassination in Yemen (Anadolu via Getty Images)

Houthis mark 20th anniversary of Hussein al-Houthi’s assassination in Yemen (Anadolu via Getty Images)

Hamas responds to new hostage deal in ‘positive spirit’

05:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Hamas in Gaza on Tuesday said it replied to a framework drawn up more than a week ago by US and Israeli spy chiefs at a meeting in Paris with the Egyptians and Qataris.

Hamas said it responded “in a positive spirit, ensuring a comprehensive and complete ceasefire, ending the aggression against our people, ensuring relief, shelter, and reconstruction, lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip, and achieving a prisoner swap”.

American, Qatari and Egyptian mediators prepared a diplomatic push to bridge differences between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire plan for Gaza after the Palestinian group responded to a proposal for an extended pause in fighting and hostage releases.

Story continues

Qatar described the Hamas response as “positive” overall while Egyptian security sources told Reuters that Hamas showed flexibility.

“We will discuss all the details of the proposed framework with the concerned parties to reach an agreement on the final formula as soon as possible,” Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt’s state information service, was quoted as saying.

The truce would last at least 40 days, during which the militants would free civilians among the remaining hostages they hold, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Iran issues a warning about suspected spy ships in the Middle East

05:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Iran issued a warning to the US over potentially targeting two cargo ships in the Mideast long suspected of serving as forwarding operating base for Iranian commandos, just after America and the United Kingdom launched a massive airstrike campaign against Yemen‘s Houthi rebels.

The statement from Iran on the Behshad and Saviz ships appeared to signal Tehran’s growing unease over the U.S. strikes in recent days in Iraq, Syria and Yemen targeting militias backed by the Islamic Republic.

Those attacks, themselves a retaliatory campaign for the killing of three US soldiers and wounding of dozens of others in Jordan, all stem back to Israel‘s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which has escalated tensions across the wider Middle East and raised fears about a regional conflict breaking out.

More here.

After new US strikes hitting Yemen, Iran issues a warning about suspected spy ships in the Mideast

Houthis’ ability to attack in Red Sea not fully degraded, says Shapps

04:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The Houthis’ ability to carry out attacks in the Red Sea has been reduced – but not “fully degraded”, Grant Shapps has said.

The defence secretary told the Commons the UK will, if necessary, not hesitate to respond again “in self-defence”.

He was updating MPs after the UK and the US took part in joint airstrikes against Houthi rebel sites in Yemen on Saturday.

Mr Shapps said the attacks were in line with international law and in self-defence, and had targeted “three military facilities” hitting “11 separate targets”, identified following “very careful analysis”.

He said: “We do not believe that there were any civilian casualties on Saturday night.”

More here.

Shapps: Houthis’ ability to attack in Red Sea reduced but not fully degraded

ICYMI: Yemen’s presidential council sacks prime minister

04:00 , Ariana Baio

Yemen’s internationally recognised presidential council sacked the prime minister in an unexpected move that comes at a time when a US-led coalition has been striking targets of the government’s rivals, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. A decree from the council appointed foreign minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak the new prime minister.

Mr Bin Mubarak, who is close to Saudi Arabia, replaced Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, who was Yemen’s premier since 2018. The council didn’t give a reason behind the reshuffle. Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Houthis overran the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north.

Saudi Arabia says no relations with Israel without independent Palestinian state

03:32 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Saudi Arabia has told the US that that nation will hold no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognised on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem.

The Saudi foreign ministry in a statement on Wednesday said the Israeli “aggression” on the Gaza Strip needed to stop and all Israeli occupation forces should withdraw from the Gaza Strip.T

he statement comes a day after US secretary of state Antony Blinken held talks with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Monday.

It was Mr Blinken’s fifth visit to the Middle East since the onset of Israel’s war in Gaza in October 2023.

A Statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the discussions between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America on the Arab-Israeli peace process. pic.twitter.com/UBWc30iv1V — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) February 7, 2024

Houthis strike Greek cargo ship

03:16 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen fired six ballistic missiles at two ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, with one ship reporting minor damage.

A Greek-owned bulked carrier was struck by three of the projectiles fired by the Houthis on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the militants struck a British-owned cargo ship in the Red Sea.

The USS Laboon operating near the Greek ship “intercepted and shot down a third anti-ship ballistic missile fired” by the Houthis, the US Central Command said.

Iranian-Backed Houthi Terrorists conduct Multiple Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile Attacks in the Southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden:



On Feb. 6, from approximately 1:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Arabian Standard Time) Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired six anti-ship ballistic missiles… pic.twitter.com/lrffP3vZb8 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 7, 2024

Blinken seeks progress on Gaza cease-fire-for-hostages deal

03:00 , Associated Press

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Cairo on Tuesday for a meeting with Egyptian leaders that U.S. officials said would concentrate mainly on the task of negotiating a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in exchange for the release of hostages held by the militants.

Blinken’s visit also comes amid growing concerns in Egypt about Israel‘s stated intentions to expand the combat in Gaza to areas on the Egyptian border that are crammed with displaced Palestinians.

Israel’s defense minister has said Israel’s offensive will eventually reach the town of Rafah, on the Egyptian border, where more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have sought refuge and live in increasingly miserable conditions.

UN humanitarian monitors said Tuesday that Israeli evacuation orders now cover two-thirds of Gaza’s territory, driving thousands more people every day toward the border areas.

Israeli military says 31 hostages in Gaza are dead

02:45 , Matt Mathers

Israel’s military says 31 of the hostages in Gaza are dead – a fifth of the 136 people still being held captive by Hamas.

It comes after a document compiled by Israeli intelligence officers reported by the New York Times, suggested 32 have died since the Hamas attack inside Israel on 7 October and the Israeli bombardment of Gaza in response.

Four military sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Israel was also assessing unconfirmed intelligence indicating that at least 20 other hostages may have also been killed, the paper reported.

The circumstances of the hostage deaths remain unclear with the Israeli authorities suggesting that many of those deaths had occurred during Hamas’s deadly attack, in which 1,200 people were killed and at least another 240 taken hostage.

The Israeli military told the New York Times that it was “deploying all available resources to locate and retrieve as much information as possible regarding the hostages currently held by Hamas.”

Voices: A humanitarian disaster waits if Israeli troops push into Gaza’s Rafah: ‘Ceasefire is our only hope’

02:00 , Ariana Baio

“Families and medics in Rafah – the last refuge for Palestinians within Gaza – have warned of catastrophe if Israel fulfils its promise to advance into the border town.

Rafah, which lies along the border Egypt, is now sheltering more than a million people, most of them those who fled other parts of Gaza after Israel unleashed its heaviest ever bombardment of the strip in retaliation for the bloody 7 October attack by Hamas.

Many are sleeping in makeshift tents in schools, hospital courtyards, on the streets, and abandoned buildings, as families described cooking on campfires and washing in the sea.”

Bel Trew writes:

A humanitarian disaster waits if Israeli troops push into Gaza’s Rafah

White House refuses to rule out US strikes inside Iran after retaliatory attacks across Middle East

01:20 , John Bowden

The White House has refused to rule out US action inside Iran following a wave of retaliatory airstrikes across the Middle East.

This weekend saw the US hit dozens of Iran-backed militia sites in Iraq, Syria and Yemen in response to a deadly attack at a military base in Jordan which left three US service members dead last month.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan told US news networks that further military action was likely, and would not rule out the possibility of strikes inside Iran’s borders.

“I’m not going to get into what’s on the table and off the table when it comes to the American response,” he told CBS.

Mr Sullivan called the airstrikes “the beginning, not the end of our response”. However, the US has insisted that it does not want a wider conflict across the Middle East.

ICYMI: Import prices affected by Red Sea disruption

00:50 , Ariana Baio, PA

Overall input costs rose last month for the first time since September, the latest S&P Global / CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) said on Monday.

Some firms flagged higher costs for imported building materials, mainly from Asia, due to attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have attacked commercial and military ships in what they say is an act of solidarity with the people of Palestine since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.

Now retailers are warning consumers of stock delays and higher costs as ships are forced to re-route away from the Red Sea.

PA contributed to this report

Watch: Patrick Ryder says ‘We are not there to seek confrontation or war with Iran'

Tuesday 6 February 2024 23:35 , Ariana Baio

31 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza are dead, Israeli military says

Tuesday 6 February 2024 22:50 , Ariana Baio

Israel’s military says 31 of the hostages in Gaza are dead – a fifth of the 136 people still being held captive by Hamas.

It comes after a document compiled by Israeli intelligence officers reported by the New York Times, suggested 32 have died since the Hamas attack inside Israel on 7 October and the Israeli bombardment of Gaza in response.

Four military sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Israel was also assessing unconfirmed intelligence indicating that at least 20 other hostages may have also been killed, the paper reported.

Matt Mathers reports:

31 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza are dead, Israeli military says

Iran continuing to back proxies, report says

Tuesday 6 February 2024 22:20 , Ariana Baio

Iran is continuing to provide weapons and intelligence to its proxies, a Middle Eastern official, US official and congressional aide with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.

According to the new report, Iran is continuing to back militants and rebels across the Middle East, even as the US conducts airstrikes in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

This assistance allegedly includes providing intelligence to Houthi forces in Yemen to continue attacking military and commercial ships in the Red Sea. It also includes sending weapons to other proxy forces.

The US launched strikes against Houthi militants in parts of Yemen for the continued attack of vessels in the Red Sea.

Additionally, the US conducted airstrikes in Syria and Iraq in retaliation for the killing of three American soldiers in Jordan.

US struck Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles

Tuesday 6 February 2024 21:45 , Ariana Baio

The US Central Command said they struck a Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) that “presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region” on Monday.

CENTCOM Self-Defense Strikes



On Feb. 5, at approximately 3:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces conducted a strike in self-defense against two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV).



U.S. forces identified the explosive USVs in Houthi-controlled areas of… pic.twitter.com/WMntzJOnw6 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 6, 2024

Watch: Children’s clothing stretching 5km laid out on beach in Gaza war protest

Tuesday 6 February 2024 21:00 , Ariana Baio

US vows more strikes against Iran-backed rebels in Middle East

Tuesday 6 February 2024 20:00 , Ariana Baio

The US has vowed to take more retaliatory action targeting Iran-backed militants in the Middle East following the death of three US troops in Jordan.

The US military launched its offensive in Iraq and Syria over the weekend in retaliation against the attacks on its bases. It separately targeted the Houthis in Yemen amid the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea.

“Part of the purpose of these strikes is to take away capabilities from the Iranian-backed militants in Iraq and Syria that are attacking our forces,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told ABC News.

The strikes had a “good effect” in degrading the capabilities of the militias and the Houthis, he said.

“There will be more steps. Some of those actions will be seen, some may not be seen.

“There will be more action taken to respond to the tragic death of the three brave US service members.”

Watch: US launches missiles towards Houthi targets in Yemen from warship

Tuesday 6 February 2024 19:00 , Ariana Baio

Blinken discussing potential hostage release and humanitarian aid

Tuesday 6 February 2024 18:30 , Ariana Baio

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Qatar today to discuss a potential pause in the fighting in Gaza to release hostages held by Hamas with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“Secretary Blinken and the Amir agreed to continue closeâ¯coordinationâ¯toâ¯increase humanitarianâ¯assistance to civilians in Gazaâ¯and to urge the protection of civilians consistent with humanitarian law,” State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said.

“The Secretary reiterated the US rejection of any forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and underscored the US commitment to establishing durable peace in the Middle East, including the establishment of a Palestinian state that ensures security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

A timeline of the strikes in the Middle East

Tuesday 6 February 2024 18:00 , Ariana Baio

January 28: Three US soldiers are killed and 25 others are injured in a drone attack in Jordan. President Joe Biden vows to “respond” to the incident but does not specify what that means.

January 29: The identity of the three fallen soldiers is revealed.

February 2: US military strikes more than 85 targets in Syria and Iraq in a retaliatory move. The military targeted facilities connected to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force and militias backed by Iran. An estimated 40 people are killed in the attacks.

February 3: The US and UK, with support from six other allied countries, launch attacks at dozens of sites in Yemen controlled by Houthi militants. The attack is related to an ongoing conflict in the Red Sea where Houthis have been attacking commercial and military ships.

February 4: Houthis vow to respond to the US’s attacks and Iran warns the US that carrying out more strikes will lead to more instability in the region. US strikes a Houthi land attack cruise missile.

February 5: US conducts a strike against two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV).

February 6: Houthis attack a British-owned cargo.

Pressure on Blinken to get Gaza truce breakthrough as Israeli forces close on last refuge for Palestinians

Tuesday 6 February 2024 17:30 , Ariana Baio

The US secretary of state is set to travel to the Gulf, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the occupied West Bank, in his fifth attempt at furious shuttle diplomacy in the region since October. The 7 October attack by Hamas that killed around 1,200 people in Israel and saw another 250 taken hostage, and Israel’s bombardment of Gaza in response, has sparked clashes across the region. Gaza’s authorities say Israel’s air and ground assault has killed more than 27,400 Palestinians.

US officials have warned the situation in the Middle East is the most dangerous it has been in decades, as Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen have entered the fray, attacking US positions and global shipping routes, in retaliation for support of Israel’s offensive.

Bel Trew reports:

Pressure on Blinken to get Gaza truce breakthrough as Rafah fears grow

Blinken seeks progress on Gaza cease-fire-for-hostages deal in meetings with Egyptian mediators

Tuesday 6 February 2024 17:00 , AP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Cairo on Tuesday for a meeting with Egyptian leaders that U.S. officials said would concentrate mainly on the task of negotiating a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in exchange for the release of hostages held by the militants.

Blinken’s visit also comes amid growing concerns in Egypt about Israel‘s stated intentions to expand the combat in Gaza to areas on the Egyptian border that are crammed with displaced Palestinians.

Israel’s defense minister has said Israel’s offensive will eventually reach the town of Rafah, on the Egyptian border, where more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have sought refuge and live in increasingly miserable conditions.

U.N. humanitarian monitors said Tuesday that Israeli evacuation orders now cover two-thirds of Gaza’s territory, driving thousands more people every day toward the border areas.

Egypt has warned that an Israeli deployment along the border would threaten the peace treaty the two countries signed over four decades ago. Egypt fears an expansion of combat to the Rafah area could push terrified Palestinian civilians across the border, a scenario Egypt has said it is determined to prevent.

Pentagon cools fears over long term airstrike campaign in Iraq and Syria

Tuesday 6 February 2024 16:30 , Ariana Baio

After emphasizing the US would continue conducting retaliatory responses in Iraq and Syria over the death of three American soldiers, the Pentagon clarified the response would just be mission-based.

“Our goal is not to ‘OK game on, let’s just do this and go full-scale war against Iranian proxy groups in Iraq and Syria,’” Major General Patrick Ryder said on Monday.

“That’s not what we’re there for. We’re there to conduct the mission,” Mr Ryder said.

However, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the US would be carrying out further responses.

Import prices affected by Red Sea disruption

Tuesday 6 February 2024 16:00 , Ariana Baio, PA

Overall input costs rose last month for the first time since September, the latest S&P Global / CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) said on Monday.

Some firms flagged higher costs for imported building materials, mainly from Asia, due to attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have attacked commercial and military ships in what they say is an act of solidarity with the people of Palestine since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.

Now retailers are warning consumers of stock delays and higher costs as ships are forced to re-route away from the Red Sea.

PA contributed to this report

Watch: Houthi site damage before and after US-led airstrikes captured by satellite

Tuesday 6 February 2024 15:20 , Ariana Baio

Most targets hit in Iraq and Syria

Tuesday 6 February 2024 14:45 , Ariana Baio

Most of the damage or destruction caused by the US’s airstrikes this past weekend were in Iraq and Syria, the Pentagon press secretary said on Monday.

On Friday and Saturday, the US conducted retaliatory strikes on targets in Iraq and Syria in response to the death of three American soldiers in Jordan. The US said it conducted “more than 85” targeted strikes, though officials did not disclose the exact number.

But on Monday, Major General Patrick Ryder said that “more than 80” of those strikes destroyed or severely damaged targets like command hubs, intelligence centres, ammunition bunkers and more for Iranian-backed militias.

US walks back claim it gave Iraq a heads up

Tuesday 6 February 2024 14:10 , Ariana Baio

On Monday, US officials walked back their previous claim that they gave Iraqi government a heads up before airstrikes were conducted on Friday.

“As for this specific response on Friday, there was not a pre-notification. We informed the Iraqis immediately after the strikes occurred,” Vedant Patel, the State Department deputy spokesperson, said.

“Iraq, like every country in the region, understood that there would be a response after the deaths of our soldiers,” Mr Patel added.

Iraq had disputed National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby’s claims that the US “did inform the Iraqi government prior to the strikes.”

Mr Kirby said on Monday he relayed the information that was given to him at the time of the strikes.

“It was not as specific as it could have been, and I regret any confusion caused,” Mr Kirby said

UK ship still heading to Singapore

Tuesday 6 February 2024 13:40 , Chris Stevenson

A military spokesman of the Iranian-backed Houthis, Brigadier General. Yahya Saree, claimed in a statement that the group attacked two separate vessels, one American and one British, in the Red Sea on Tuesday. He provided no evidence to support the claim.

One of the ships the Houthis claimed attacking, the Morning Tide, is said to be continuing on its journey. The Morning Tide's owner, British firm Furadino Shipping, said no one was hurt in the attack and the ship will keep travelling towards Singapore.

Meetings in Egypt

Tuesday 6 February 2024 13:12 , Chris Stevenson

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, is pressing ahead with a diplomatic tour of the Middle East, meeting Egyptian leaders as part of his efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, in exchange for the release of hostages.

Mr Blinken's visit also comes amid growing concerns in Egypt about Israel's stated intentions to expand the combat in Gaza to areas on the Egyptian border where many displaced Palestinians now live.

Israel's defense minister has said Israel's offensive will eventually reach the town of Rafah, on the Egyptian border, where more than half of Gaza's 2.3 million people have sought refuge and are now living in increasingly miserable conditions.Egypt has warned that an Israeli deployment along the border would threaten the peace treaty the two countries signed over four decades ago. Egypt fears an expansion of combat to the Rafah area could push terrified Palestinian civilians across the border, a scenario Egypt has said it is determined to prevent.

Stay up to date with The Independent's web notifications

Tuesday 6 February 2024 12:45 , Chris Stevenson

Want the latest updates on the conflict in the Middle East and other breaking news straight to your phone or laptop?

Stay on top of the latest big breaking news with The Independent's web notifications.

We'll also share our must-read articles, agenda-setting exclusives and Premium features to keep you expertly informed.

To sign up, head here: https://www.independent.co.uk/web-push

Pics: Houthis flaunt heavy weapons during Gaza solidarity rally

Tuesday 6 February 2024 12:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

An elderly Houthi fighter mans a cannon mounted on a vehicle at a rally in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip (Getty Images)

A Houthi fighter carries a machine gun in front of scout team members carrying Yemeni and Palestinian flags (Getty Images)

Houthi fighters man heavy machine guns mounted on vehicles at a rally in support of Palestinians in the Gaza (Getty Images)

Pentagon says not aware of any Iranian being killed in Middle East strikes

Tuesday 6 February 2024 11:59 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The Pentagon said it was not aware of any Iranian deaths in the recent US strikes against Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria.

The US launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Friday against more than 85 targets linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and militias it backs in retaliation for a deadly attack on American troops.

Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters initial indications were that the strikes did not kill any Iranians. But he said other casualties other were likely, without giving details.

“It’s fair to conclude that there likely were casualties associated with these strikes,” he said, adding that the assessment was ongoing.

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, a state security force including Iran-backed groups, said 16 of its members were killed including fighters and medics.

In Syria, the strikes killed 23 people who had been guarding the targeted locations, said Rami Abdulrahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Video: Moment RAF jets take off to conduct strikes against Houthis

Tuesday 6 February 2024 10:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Moment RAF jets take off to conduct further strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

British and American vessels targeted by Houthis in Red Sea

Tuesday 6 February 2024 10:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The Iran-backed Houthis said they fired missiles at two vessels in the Red Sea overnight, causing minor damage to one cargo ship that was sailing off the coast of Yemen’s Hodeidah.

The group’s military spokesman said it fired naval missiles at the British-owed and Brabados-flagged Morning Tide along with the American Marshall Islands-flagged Star Nasia.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said just after midnight on Tuesday that it had received a report of a projectile fired at the port side of a ship located 57 nautical miles west of Hodeidah and that a small craft was seen nearby.

The projectile passed over the deck and caused slight damage to the bridge windows, but the vessel and crew were safe and proceeded on the planned passage, UKMTO added.

The owner of the Morning Tide, British firm Furadino Shipping, told Reuters the ship was currently sailing without problems, but gave no further information.

Yemen’s presidential council sacks prime minister

Tuesday 6 February 2024 09:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Yemen’s internationally recognised presidential council sacked the prime minister in an unexpected move that comes at a time when a US-led coalition has been striking targets of the government’s rivals, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.A decree from the council appointed foreign minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak the new prime minister.

Mr Bin Mubarak, who is close to Saudi Arabia, replaced Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, who was Yemen’s premier since 2018.The council didn’t give a reason behind the reshuffle.Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Houthis overran the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north.

Antony Blinken heads to Egypt

Tuesday 6 February 2024 09:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Tuesday will meet president Abel Fattah El-Sisi in Egypt to hold talks seeking an “enduring end” to the crisis in Gaza.

This is Mr Blinken’s fifth visit to the Middle East since the onset of Israel’s war in Gaza, which began in October last year.

On Monday, Mr Blinken met Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed “regional coordination to achieve an enduring end to the crisis in Gaza”, said state department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Mr Miller said they spoke about the “urgent need to reduce regional tensions”.

In Pics: Houthis hold military exercise

Tuesday 6 February 2024 08:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Houthis hold military exercise amid escalating attacks on Red Sea shipping (EPA)

Houthis hold military exercise amid escalating attacks on Red Sea shipping (EPA)

Houthis hold military exercise amid escalating attacks on Red Sea shipping (EPA)

Blinken returns to Mideast in push for hostage deal and postwar plan for Gaza

Tuesday 6 February 2024 07:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

US secretary of state Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday on his fifth visit to the region since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, hoping to press ahead with a potential cease-fire deal and postwar planning while tamping down regional tensions.

But on all three fronts he faces major challenges: Hamas and Israel are publicly at odds over key elements of a potential truce.

Israel has dismissed US calls for a path to a Palestinian state, and Iran’s militant allies in the region have shown little sign of being deterred by US strikes.

In Gaza, meanwhile, Hamas has begun to re-emerge in some of the most devastated areas after Israeli forces pulled back, an indication that Israel’s central goal of crushing the group remains elusive.

Video footage from the same areas shows vast destruction, with nearly every building damaged or destroyed.

More here.

Blinken returns to Mideast in push for hostage deal and postwar plan for Gaza, but obstacles loom

Video: US vessels join strikes on Iran-backed Houthis

Tuesday 6 February 2024 06:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Video of launches from USS GRAVELY, USS CARNEY, and USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER supporting strikes on Iranian-backed Houthi targets pic.twitter.com/EMSkDANoeF — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 4, 2024

British cargo ship hit by projectile in Red Sea

Tuesday 6 February 2024 06:10 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

A British-owned cargo ship has been attacked in the Red Sea this morning, two days after the UK and the US jointly launched a fresh bout of airstrikes targeting Houthis in Yemen.

The ship suffered minor damage after being hit by a projectile while scaling off the coast of Yemen’s Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The ship, located 57 nautical miles west of Hodeidah, said a projectile was fired at its port side and a small craft was seen on its port side.

The projectile passed over the deck and caused slight damage to the bridge windows, the UKMTO note said after receiving the report just after midnight.

The Barbados-flagged general cargo ship incurred physical damage from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) while sailing south east through the Red Sea, according to maritime security firm Ambrey.

No injuries were reported, the ship performed evasive manoeuvres and continued its journey.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

US vows more strikes against Iran-backed rebels in Middle East

Tuesday 6 February 2024 06:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The US has vowed to take more retaliatory action targeting Iran-backed militants in the Middle East following the death of three US troops in Jordan.

The US military launched its offensive in Iraq and Syria over the weekend in retaliation against the attacks on its bases. It separately targeted the Houthis in Yemen amid the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea.

“Part of the purpose of these strikes is to take away capabilities from the Iranian-backed militants in Iraq and Syria that are attacking our forces,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told ABC News.

The strikes had a “good effect” in degrading the capabilities of the militias and the Houthis, he said.

“There will be more steps. Some of those actions will be seen, some may not be seen.

“There will be more action taken to respond to the tragic death of the three brave US service members.”

US defends rights to counter-attack as Russia slams Biden administration at UN

Tuesday 6 February 2024 05:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Russia and the US sparred at the UN Security Council on Monday over Washington’s latest bout of attacks targetting Iran-backed militants in Yemen, Syria and Iraq.

Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused the US of violating international law and continuing “to sow chaos and destruction in the Middle East”.

US ambassador Robert Wood countered that America had an absolute right to self-defence against attacks on its forces and that the actions it had taken were “necessary and proportionate”.

He told the council that since 18 October, Iran-backed militia groups have attacked US and coalition forces over 165 times in Iraq and Syria. A drone attack on a Jordanian facility hosting US forces fighting Isis extremists on 28 January killed three US army members and injured many more.

The US responded with 85 airstrikes in Iraq and Syria this month which both countries claimed resulted in civilian deaths, injuries and property destruction.

Those countries condemned the attacks as violations of their sovereignty – as their ambassadors did again at Monday’s council meeting.Mr Wood stressed that the US doesn’t want more conflict in a region where it is “actively working to contain and de-escalate the conflict in Gaza”.

“And we are not seeking a direct conflict with Iran,” Mr Wood said, adding: “But we will continue to defend our personnel against unacceptable attacks. Period.”

He accused Iran of failing “to rein in its extremist proxies”.

US and Russia clash at UN over Middle East attacks

Tuesday 6 February 2024 05:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Russia, the closest ally to the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad, used a UN Security Council meeting last night to accuse the US of attacking Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria in order to preserve Joe Biden’s image ahead of the US elections this year.

Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused the US of violating international law and continuing “to sow chaos and destruction in the Middle East”.

He said violence by the US and its allies has escalated from the Palestinian territories to Lebanon, the Red Sea and Yemen and is “nullifying international efforts to reestablish peace in the Middle East”.

The Russian ambassador claimed the US was attempting “to flex muscles ... to justify and salvage the image of the current American administration ... in the light of the upcoming presidential pre-election campaign”.

And he claimed the Americans were undertaking military action in an effort “at any price to preserve their dominating position in the world”.

People partake in rally organised by Houthis is support of Gaza

Tuesday 6 February 2024 04:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

People take part in a weekly rally organised by the Houthis titled ‘We Are With Gaza Until Victory' (REUTERS)

People take part in a weekly rally organised by the Houthis titled ‘We Are With Gaza Until Victory’ (REUTERS)

Who are Yemen’s Houthis?

Tuesday 6 February 2024 04:00 , Graig Graziosi

The Houthi, formed in the late 1990s, developed as political-religious Shia movement and launched a series of guerrilla wars against Yemen’s national army.

The group seized the country’s capital of Sana’a when the Yemen civil war started in 2014, which caused neighbouring Sunni Islam Saudi Arabia to intervene at the head of a western-backed coalition over fears of growing Shia influence on its border. Since then, the civil war is estimated to have killed almost 400,000 people.

The takeover of the capital prompted Saudi Arabia to intervene in a bid to restore the internationally recognised government, which has a Sunni majority.

A Saudi and UAE bombing campaign against Houthi targets was launched in 2015 and drew criticism over civilian deaths, leading to calls for the UK to cease arms exports to Saudi Arabia.

Who are Yemen’s Houthis and why are they attacking ships in the Red Sea?

US admits it didn’t inform Iraq before airstrikes

Tuesday 6 February 2024 03:53 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The US state department on Monday said it did not give Iraq advance notice of the strikes targeting Iran-backed rebels in the country on Friday.

The White House earlier claimed that Iraq was provided prior information about the airstrikes – a claim vehemently denied by Baghdad, who called the attack a violation of its sovereignty.

“As for this specific response on Friday, there was not a pre-notification. We informed the Iraqis immediately after the strikes occurred,” state department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.

US strikes two Houthi drones in Yemen

Tuesday 6 February 2024 03:01 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The US military said it conducted a strike in self-defence against two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) in Yemen.

“US forces identified the explosive USVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US navy ships and merchant vessels in the region,” US Central Command said in a post on X.

“These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer ...,” it added.

CENTCOM Self-Defense Strikes



On Feb. 5, at approximately 3:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces conducted a strike in self-defense against two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV).



U.S. forces identified the explosive USVs in Houthi-controlled areas of… pic.twitter.com/WMntzJOnw6 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 6, 2024

Watch: US warships fire on Houthi drones over Red Sea

Tuesday 6 February 2024 02:00 , Graig Graziosi

The US military has released video of American warships firing on Houthi drones.

Footage shared to X, formerly Twitter, by US Central Command (CENTCOM) showed missiles being fired from USS Gravley, USS Carney and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. It then showed a fighter jet taking off from a warship in the Red Sea.

According to CENTCOM, at approximately 10.30am (Sanaa time) on 2nd February, USS Carney shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Gulf of Aden, near Yemen. At 9.20pm F/A-18s from the Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier engaged and shot down seven UAVs over the Red Sea.

The US and UK, supported by six Allied countries, struck at least 36 Houthi targets in Yemen just hours after the US conducted retaliatory airstrikes on more than 85 sites in Iraq and Syria due to the killing of three American soldiers in Jordan.

Watch: US warships fire on Houthi drones over Red Sea

A timeline of the US’s strikes in the Middle East this weekend

Tuesday 6 February 2024 01:00 , Graig Graziosi

January 28: Three US soldiers are killed and 25 others are injured in a drone attack in Jordan. President Joe Biden vows to “respond” to the incident but does not specify what that means.

January 29: The identity of the three fallen soldiers is revealed.

February 2: US military strikes more than 85 targets in Syria and Iraq in a retaliatory move. The military targeted facilities connected to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force and militias backed by Iran. An estimated 40 people are killed in the attacks.

February 3: The US and UK, with support from six other allied countries, launch attacks at dozens of sites in Yemen controlled by Houthi militants. The attack is related to an ongoing conflict in the Red Sea where Houthis have been attacking commercial and military ships.

February 4: Houthis vow to respond to the US’s attacks and Iran warns the US that carrying out more strikes will lead to more instability in the region.

Israeli banks to comply with US sanctions on settlers

Tuesday 6 February 2024 00:00 , Alexander Butler

Israeli banks will comply with US sanctions against four West Bank settlers accused of violence against Palestinians despite calls from ministers to ignore them.

The Bank of Israel said the country’s banks must comply with the decision by the Biden administration as evading them could pose “significant risks”.

It comes after US President Joe Biden issued an executive order last week barring financial transactions by the four Israeli men.

“Evading such sanctions regimes can expose banks to significant risks, including compliance risks, money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism risks, legal risks, and reputation risks,” the central bank said in a statement.

“Ensuring proper conduct and orderly activity of banks in Israel is essential for maintaining the orderly activity of the economy.”

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said there was “no need” for the measures while his ultranationalist coalition allies, finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said they “harmed our citizens”.

“We are not a banana republic of the United States in this regard and we won’t allow for the harming of our citizens,” Mr Smotrich said, describing the allegations against the settlers as “utterly specious”.

He added that he would use “all available tools” to stop Israeli banks enforcing the sanctions. Both Mr Smotrich and Mr Ben-Gvir have significant support among Jewish settlers in the West Bank, which is among territories where Palestinians seek to establish an independent state.

UK minister says Houthis intent on disrupting Red Sea commerce

Monday 5 February 2024 23:00 , Graig Graziosi

UK Defence Minister Grant Schapps said he believes Houthi forces will continue to attempt to disrupt shipping in the Red Sea even after the group’s forces in Iraq and Syria suffered US airstrikes over the weekend.

Mr Schapps said while strikes had a “significant effect on degrading Houthi capabilities,” they would not cease their “intent to continue disrupting the Red Sea”.

The Houthis have launched dozens of attacks on targets in the Red Sea using drones, boats and missiles.

US Central Command said it struck four cruise missiles that were “imminent threats” to Red Sea targets on Sunday.

Former US diplomat says US must ‘be very careful’ while conducting Hamas-Israel negotiations during an election year

Monday 5 February 2024 22:37 , Graig Graziosi

Former US diplomat Thomas Pickering said that Washington must be “careful” in its negotiations between Hamas and Israel during a campaign year. He made the comments to Al Jazeera on Monday as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the region.

“We have an election coming up with voters who have friendships with both the Jewish community and the Arab community in the US – who are torn by this particular conflict. The Biden administration is attempting to maintain an equitable balance between the two,” he told the outlet, likening the tense negotiations to a “tightrope walk.”

“It has to be very careful,” he said.

Some Muslim communities in the US have been left furious over Joe Biden’s refusal to condemn Israeli military actions that have left millions of Palestinians displaced and tens of thousands dead.

US Secretary of State says he discussed humanitarian aid to Gaza with Saudi crown prince

Monday 5 February 2024 21:25 , Graig Graziosi

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his meeting on Monday.

He said in a post on social media that he and the prince discussed increasing humanitarian aid to assist displaced and beseiged Palestinians in Gaza.

“Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and I met in Riyadh to discuss efforts to increase urgent humanitarian aid and ensure it gets to those who need it in Gaza,” Mr Blinken wrote. “We will continue to engage in diplomacy in the region to prevent the further spread of the conflict.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and I met in Riyadh to discuss efforts to increase urgent humanitarian aid and ensure it gets to those who need it in Gaza. We will continue to engage in diplomacy in the region to prevent the further spread of the conflict. pic.twitter.com/hJ94ZtED6Y — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 5, 2024

US Secretary of State finishes first meeting with Saudi officials, takes no questions

Monday 5 February 2024 20:58 , Graig Graziosi

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken finished his first round of talks with Saudi officials after arriving in the country on Monday.

Mr Blinken met with the officials for approximately two hours before leaving the meeting location.

Reporters on the scene shouted questions for Mr Blinken, but he declined to answer any and simply waved to the press gaggle before loading into a vehicle bound for his hotel.

The visit is Mr Blinken’s fifth to the region since the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October.

US did not give Iraq advanced notice of retaliatory weekend strikes

Monday 5 February 2024 20:37 , Graig Graziosi

US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said that Iraq was not given forewarning of US strikes aimed at Iran-backed militants operating in the region.

The strikes were made in retaliation for a drone attack that killed three US troops in Jordan.

Mr Patel said that Iraq should have been aware that a response was imminent.

“Iraq, like every country in the region, understood that there would be a response after the deaths of our soldiers. As for this specific response on Friday, there was not a pre-notification. We informed the Iraqis immediately after the strikes occurred,” Mr Patel said during a briefing.