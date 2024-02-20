British parks could lose their swings because of EU health and safety rules

The playground at Beer which has lost its swing to comply with EU regulations in a redevelopment - DALE CHERRY

Swings are at risk of being ripped out of British playgrounds because of European Union health and safety rules, parents have been warned.

Strict EU regulations on playground safety that brought in limits on how manufacturers can design and install swings were adopted wholesale by the UK after Brexit.

Now a popular swing in the Jubilee public playground in Beer, a seaside village in Devon, has been demolished by East Devon district council because it falls foul of the rules.

And it is feared parks across the country risk losing their playground equipment too if they are found not to comply with EN 1176, the relevant EU regulation.

In Beer, the swing is being replaced this month with a pirate play area that will have no swing, as part of a £400,000 taxpayer-funded revamp of five parks in the region.

Geoff Jung, the Lib Dem councillor who is responsible for parks, said: “At Beer, there is a pirate-themed area with a slide and a ship climbing frame – although it wasn’t possible to include a swing (due to the space required, through the European Standards), we’ve selected the designs that provide the most play value, and that reduce environmental impact through recycled materials.

The council brochure advertising the new attraction at Beer - EAST DEVON COUNCIL

“We are confident local children and visitors alike will love the new facilities.”

The move has sparked fears that the same EU regulation, which dates back to 1999, will see swings disappearing in more British parks.

Dr Amanda Gummer, chairman of the Association of Play Industries (API) and a psychologist, said it was “a shame” for children that the swing was being removed in Beer, while stressing that having safe, well-designed inclusive playgrounds was vital for children’s mental health.

She said she was aware of other cases of “not just swings but faulty equipment that hasn’t been installed properly” being removed from British playgrounds because of the EU rules.

She added councils who conformed to the strict rules were able to protect themselves from legal action, explaining: “Obviously if kids get injured and they haven’t followed those standards, the council and possibly the installers would be liable for the claim.”

Story continues

“We would be risking our kids’ safety if we compromised the standards,” Ms Gummer said, adding that most councils would say that they expect those standards to be adhered to.

Courts view rules as good practice

David Yearly, from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, said there was a large amount of health and safety legislation in place “to ensure users do not come into contact with other users, or with parts of the structure”.

Britain helped create the European rules on playground safety more than 20 years ago and since they were incorporated post-Brexit, they have become the default British standard of safety.

They are not mandatory but the courts regard them as evidence of good practice in claims for negligence and many school and public park tenders now require such compliance.

Among the rules are that traditional “to and fro” swings must have a seat ground clearance of 350mm in the rest position or 400mm for a tyre seat, and seats will have no peak values of acceleration that are greater than 50 grams or an average surface compression of more than 90 newton metres.

The major playground manufacturers in Britain are among the API’s 60 members, including most used by councils, meaning they align with the EU rules.