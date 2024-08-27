British pensioners to keep winter fuel allowance – if they live in EU

British pensioners living in Europe are set to keep the winter fuel allowance this year while millions of the elderly at home are stripped of the payment.

As many as 35,000 retirees on the Continent are in line to get the £300 handout even if they exceed the new wealth threshold set by Rachel Reeves.

Expats living in the European Union plus Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland are guaranteed the allowance by the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The revelation will prompt further controversy over the Chancellor’s decision to axe the payment for all UK residents who are not in receipt of benefits.

Age UK has warned the move will leave as many as two million pensioners in “serious trouble” and struggling to heat their homes this winter.

Sir Keir Starmer insisted on Tuesday that he had not wanted to remove the payment but that it was “necessary to repair the public finances”.

Ministers tabled emergency legislation last week which will come into force in mid-September and strip 10 million pensioners of the £300 payment. It will save the Government around £1.4 billion this year.

It means that for this winter only 1.5 million elderly people who are in receipt of Pension Credit or other means-tested benefits will get the money.

However, the cuts will not affect retirees in 23 countries across Europe, who will be able to carry on claiming the allowance up until April next year.

Government statistics show that in 2022-23, the most recent year for which figures are available, just under 36,000 expats received the payment.

They included pensioners living in Germany, Ireland, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands. Some nations, including France and Spain, are not covered by the deal.

Benefits of Brexit deal

Retirees abroad are still eligible for the allowance because their access to social security payments was written into the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

To qualify they must prove a “genuine and sufficient link” to the UK such as having lived or worked in Britain or having family back at home.

Only those pensioners who moved to the continent before Jan 1, 2021 – the date when the withdrawal deal became active – are eligible.

Challenged over the move to cut the allowance on Tuesday Sir Keir told a press conference held in the No 10 rose garden: “I didn’t want to means-test the winter fuel payment.

“But it was a choice that we had to make, a choice to protect the most vulnerable pensioners while doing what is necessary to repair the public finances.”

He added: “I would say it’s not a particularly well-designed scheme, frankly – I think everybody would concede that.

“I do think it’s important that we make sure the support is there for those pensioners who need it most, which is why we’re pushing for the Pension Credit to be taken up and looking at other allowances.”

His remarks come amid reports of a Cabinet split over the decision as well as a growing backlash from Labour MPs and grandees.

Lord Sikka, a Labour peer, said the Prime Minister should have looked at introducing a taper for the allowance so that only the richest lost the entire amount.

Rachael Maskell, the Labour MP for York Central, also urged Sir Keir and the Chancellor to rethink their plans.

“It is vital that the Winter Fuel Payment regulations are withdrawn and amended as older people need to be kept warm and well this winter,” she said.

“Labour must bring forward a package of support that will protect the most vulnerable.”

Lord Foulkes, a former minister under Sir Tony Blair, said the decision was a “terrible blunder” and there was “widespread support” within the party for a rethink.