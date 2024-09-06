British prisoners could be sent to Estonian jails in bid to ease overcrowding

The Ministry of Justice and its Estonian counterpart are exploring “potential partnerships” over sending prisoners from UK to Estonia, it’s been reported (PA Archive)

Prisoners in the UK could serve their sentences in Estonia as the Labour government explores ways to offset chronic overcrowding, according to reports.

The Ministry of Justice and its Estonian counterpart are exploring “potential partnerships” after Tallinn offered to rent out spare prison capacity to other countries.

Justice secretary Shabana Mahmood and her Estonian peer, Liisa Pakosta, were expected to discuss the options on the sidelines of a Council of Europe event in Vilnius, Lithuania on Thursday.

Ms Pakosta told The Telegraph: “The UK and Estonia have a history of successful international cooperation, and such a partnership would create further opportunities to benefit and learn from each other.”

For the plan to proceed, the Estonian cabinet will first have to discuss and approve it in parliament.

Government sources have confirmed that the option is being seriously considered due to the dire situation the Labour government inherited from the previous Conservative leadership.

Men’s prisons in England and Wales nearly ran out of cells last month, with just 83 spare spaces left. Pressures were increased due to prison sentences given to convicts who took part in the recent nationwide unrest.

The total UK prison population is projected to rise from approximately 89,000 to between 93,100 and 106,300 by March 2027.

The proposal to send prisoners to Estonia was initially floated by former justice secretary Alex Chalk at the Tory conference last year, though it was dismissed at the time as potentially too expensive.

Although criticised by Labour as a symbol of Tory mismanagement, the idea is now being reconsidered by Labour officials, despite concerns over potential costs.

Norway and Belgium have previously rented prison space from the Netherlands, where the state spends nearly £100,000 per prisoner, but Estonia is believed to spend between just £10,000 and £20,000 per prisoner.

The cost of housing a prisoner in England and Wales is nearly £50,000. The cost of building a jail is £600,000 per prisoner.

Officials expect any negotiations to result in the cost possibly doubling, as the countries would be likely to set a premium, while there would also be costs for flights and posting some British prison staff abroad.

Further questions over whether taxpayers would need to pay for family members to visit inmates remain unanswered.

Ms Pakosta noted that several countries have shown interest in renting Estonia’s unused prison space and emphasised the benefits of international cooperation in ensuring security and creating jobs.

She highlighted the UK’s reputation for safe, secure prisons with rehabilitative opportunities as a key factor in considering the UK as a potential partner.