British Rapper Slowthai Bursts into Tears as He's Found Not Guilty in Rape Trial: Reports

The British rapper was previously charged with two counts of rape following allegations from a woman in Oxford in September 2021

British rapper Slowthai has been found not guilty of rape.

According to the BBC and The Guardian, the Grammy-nominated musician whose real name is Tyron Frampton was accused of raping a woman in September 2021 in Oxford.

Slowthai, 29, and his friend Alex Blake-Walker — who was also accused with the rapper — were both found not guilty of three joint counts of rape, the outlet reported. The jury deliberated for over 10 hours before agreeing on a verdict. The BBC said Slowthai burst into tears as the verdict was read, but declined comment as he left court.

Blake-Walker was also found not guilty of one count of sexual assault.

Sipa via AP Images Slowthai performs in Las Vegas in 2019

A group of women alleged during the trial in December that the rapper was invited to a house party with his friends after a show set to take place on Cowley Road in Oxford in September 2021.

The prosecution alleged that during the party, Blake-Walker raped one woman after Slowthai encouraged him. The rapper then allegedly raped a second woman. Slowthai insisted that sexual activity did take place but claimed it was consensual, as per the BBC.

"I know she was consenting, there wasn't a question," he said during the trial.

Allegations about the encounter didn't come out until over a year later when the police hearing took place in May 2023, according to Rolling Stone. The women involved with the rapper and his friend reported the alleged incident the evening it happened, with Frampton and Blake-Walker being interviewed.

Slowthai was charged in May 2023 following a hearing with the Oxfordshire magistrate's court with "oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent," as per The Guardian. The musician shared a statement online denying the allegations and insisted he was innocent.

"Regarding the allegations being reported about me. I categorically deny the charges. I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared," the rapper in a statement posted on social media in May 2023.

"Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly. I ask that my supporters don't comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time."

Press Association via AP Images Slowthai leaves court in Oxford on Dec. 13, 2024

Following the charges in May 2023, Slowthai was removed from the Glastonbury Festival's 2023 lineup, according to the BBC.

Slowthai was recognized by the Recording Academy and nominated for best dance recording for the 2021 Grammy Awards.



If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.



