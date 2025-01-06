British Royal Family Set for Staggering Pay Increase This Year from the U.K. Treasury

In April, the payout from the British public purse to the monarchy’s Sovereign Grant will go up by over $56 million

The amount of money the British royal family receives from the U.K. Treasury will increase substantially in 2025.

In April, the amount of money given from the British public purse to the monarchy will increase by over $56 million (£45 million). This will increase the funding of the Sovereign Grant to over $165 million (£132 million), a figure described as “scandalous” as the U.K. government struggles to find money for other budget items. (The Sovereign Grant is the amount paid to the monarchy by the U.K.’s Treasury.)

“This is public money, all of this money comes from the government, at a time when the government is not able to properly fund schools, hospitals, police,” CEO of Republic Graham Smith said, per Town & Country.

“It is scandalous. Not only should it not be going up at all, it should be going down,” Smith added.

Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince Louis, Prince George, King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on Dec. 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk

The palace made it clear when the increase was announced in 2024 that much of the money would be put towards the $462 million (£369 million) ongoing renovations to Buckingham Palace, expected to be completed in 2027. The palace didn’t specify exactly how much money would be going to the renovations, however.

This comes after the documentary The King, The Prince and Their Secret Millions was released in November, calling King Charles’ and Prince William’s “private” incomes from the Duchy of Lancaster and the Duchy of Cornwall, respectively, into question. The November Dispatches documentary revealed that the Duchies are charging the NHS, armed focus and charities rent to generate private income for members of the royal family.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Standing in front of an Apache Helicopter King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales smile during the official handover in which King Charles III passes the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army air corps to Prince William, Prince of Wales at the Army Aviation Centre on May 13, 2024 in Stockbridge, Hampshire

The Duchies are land and property portfolios that provide the monarch and the heir to the throne with an income. The Duchy of Lancaster paid the King, 76, $34.3 million (£27.4 million) pounds in the last financial year, and the Duchy of Cornwall paid Prince William, 42, $29.5 million (£23.6 million).

“In 2025 we’re going to be launching a campaign to have the Duchies abolished,” Smith said, per Town & Country. “I think that the Dispatches documentary really hit a nerve. I think people were really quite angry about it.”

Those arguing against the Duchies say that they belong to the State, and therefore should go to the U.K. Treasury for public good.

In statements shared with PEOPLE in November, spokespersons for both the Duchy of Lancaster and the Duchy of Cornwall emphasized each estate’s private status.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty King Charles III departs after attending Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on Nov. 3, 2024 in Sandringham, England

“The Duchy of Lancaster manages a broad range of land and property assets. It is self-financing and does not receive any public funds in connection with its activities,” said a spokesperson. “It publishes an Annual Report and Accounts that is independently audited and available to view on its website and complies with all relevant U.K. legislation and regulatory standards applicable to its range of business activities.”

Through the Crown Lands Act 1702, the King receives income, not capital, from the Duchy of Lancaster, a private estate of 44,748 acres of land in England and Wales owned by the sovereign.

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Prince William, Prince of Wales takes part in a panel discussion during Earthshot+ at Portside Tower on Nov. 5, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa

As for the Duchy of Cornwall — a private estate of almost 130,000 acres of land in southwest England that is owned by the heir to the throne — a spokesperson said, “The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate with a commercial imperative which we achieve alongside our commitment to restoring the natural environment and generating positive social impact for our communities.”

The spokesperson added, “Prince William became Duke of Cornwall in September 2022 and since then has committed to an expansive transformation of the Duchy. This includes a significant investment to make the estate net zero by the end of 2032, as well as establishing targeted mental health support for our tenants and working with local partners to help tackle homelessness in Cornwall.”

Per the Duchy of Cornwall’s FAQ, Prince William chooses to use its revenue to pay for his public, private and charitable activities, and last summer the future king caused a stir after he declined to disclose how much he paid in taxes on the Duchy of Cornwall’s $30 million payday for the 2023-2024 financial year.

