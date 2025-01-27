British sailor missing off French coast after yacht found ‘eviscerated’ in storm

The Tiger PA, a 12-metre yacht sailing under an American flag, was spotted by helicopter on Saturday

A British sailor is missing at sea after his yacht was found in the Bay of Biscay, French authorities have said.

A French Air Force helicopter was sent to search for the 73-year-old man, who has not been named after his distress beacon went off around 50 miles from Lacanau in Gascony on Saturday.

The Tiger PA, a 12-metre yacht sailing under an American flag, was spotted by helicopter but was later found to be empty, according to the Atlantic Maritime Prefecture, a government body.

A yacht with the same name was last located in Weymouth, Dorset, last week, according to the Vesselfinder website.

The French authorities said they had received an alert from Britain’s coastguard on Friday evening after the yacht failed to respond to radio messages.

The yacht was found in the Bay of Biscay, off the coast of south-west France, and a cargo ship “managed to make radio contact after several attempts”, the prefecture said.

It said: “Alone on board, a 73-year-old man of British nationality indicated that he was safe and continuing on his way.”

Helicopter crew then discovered the yacht “eviscerated” on Saturday and two divers found it empty.

A Portuguese cargo ship, a Spanish hospital ship that treats fishermen at sea and a French navy maritime surveillance aircraft joined the search before it was called off on Sunday.

It comes after gusts of up to 98mph were recorded off the west French coast on Sunday.

A small French sailing boat capsized close to the coast off the Atlantic resort of Les Sables-d’Olonne and the sailor was rescued by a surfer.

Meanwhile, six people got into trouble in kayaks off Saint-Nazaire, Brittany before being rescued by French lifeboats in 55mph winds.

In Britain, a tree hit a 19-year-old’s blue Ford Focus at about 6.45 am on Friday in Mauchline, East Ayrshire, and he died the following day.

In Ireland Kacper Dudek, 20, died after a tree fell on his car at Feddyglass, Raphoe in Co Donegal, early on Friday and Irish police are investigating the incident.