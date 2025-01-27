British sailor missing off French coast after yacht found ‘eviscerated’ in storm

Gwyn Wright
·2 min read
The Tiger PA, a 12-metre yacht
The Tiger PA, a 12-metre yacht sailing under an American flag, was spotted by helicopter on Saturday

A British sailor is missing at sea after his yacht was found in the Bay of Biscay, French authorities have said.

A French Air Force helicopter was sent to search for the 73-year-old man, who has not been named after his distress beacon went off around 50 miles from Lacanau in Gascony on Saturday.

The Tiger PA, a 12-metre yacht sailing under an American flag, was spotted by helicopter but was later found to be empty, according to the Atlantic Maritime Prefecture, a government body.

A yacht with the same name was last located in Weymouth, Dorset, last week, according to the Vesselfinder website.

The French authorities said they had received an alert from Britain’s coastguard on Friday evening after the yacht failed to respond to radio messages.

ADVERTISEMENT

The yacht was found in the Bay of Biscay, off the coast of south-west France, and a cargo ship “managed to make radio contact after several attempts”, the prefecture said.

It said: “Alone on board, a 73-year-old man of British nationality indicated that he was safe and continuing on his way.”

Helicopter crew then discovered the yacht “eviscerated” on Saturday and two divers found it empty.

The Bay of Biscay
The empty yacht was found in the Bay of Biscay on Saturday

A Portuguese cargo ship, a Spanish hospital ship that treats fishermen at sea and a French navy maritime surveillance aircraft joined the search before it was called off on Sunday.

It comes after gusts of up to 98mph were recorded off the west French coast on Sunday.

A small French sailing boat capsized close to the coast off the Atlantic resort of Les Sables-d’Olonne and the sailor was rescued by a surfer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, six people got into trouble in kayaks off Saint-Nazaire, Brittany before being rescued by French lifeboats in 55mph winds.

In Britain, a tree hit a 19-year-old’s blue Ford Focus at about 6.45 am on Friday in Mauchline, East Ayrshire, and he died the following day.

In Ireland Kacper Dudek, 20, died after a tree fell on his car at Feddyglass, Raphoe in Co Donegal, early on Friday and Irish police are investigating the incident.

Latest Stories

  • "It Costs Me Almost $0 For This": Americans Who Moved To Another Country Reveal The Biggest Culture Shock They've Experienced

    "I’ve considered taking the kids and husband back to the US for a few years, but I just cannot justify that part of it all."

  • Inside a Tuscan Hotel That Underwent a 4-Year Renovation to Revive Its Midcentury Glamour

    On an underpraised slice of the Italian coast, Pensione America is slated to reopen this spring with thoughtful updates.

  • 15 Largest Cities in India, Ranked by Population

    India, a land of incredible diversity and culture, is home to some of the most populous cities in the world. Each of the largest cities in India features its own blend of history, tradition and modernity, showcasing the country's rich heritage and rapid development. From bustling metropolises to historic centers, India's urban landscapes reflect its vibrant spirit.

  • 5 Best European Countries To Retire Abroad in 2025: See How Much Each Costs

    Retiring abroad enables you to experience a whole new culture during this next phase of life -- and it can often save you money, too. While the idea of retiring in Europe might seem unattainable,...

  • Why I Moved: For a Life in a Misty Mountain Town in Rural Japan

    Writer Hannah Kirshner first moved to Yamanaka Onsen to better understand its craft culture. Almost 10 years later, she’s found a community and made a home.

  • Trump Zeroes in on Country to Dump Migrants From All Over

    President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i

  • Another Country Has ‘First Dibs’ On Greenland Before America: Ex-Envoy

    Denmark’s former representative to Greenland has claimed US President Donald Trump needs permission from a third country if he is to fulfill his pledge to take over the self-governing island. Tom Høyem, 83, who was Copenhagen’s top envoy to Greenland from 1982 to 1987, told The Sunday Times that he believes the United Kingdom has legal standing to make a claim for the arctic territory before the United States does. “If Trump tried to buy Greenland, he would have to ask London first,” he said, in

  • US, Colombia clash over deportations and raise tariffs in show of Trump's pledge to limit migration

    BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The United States and Colombia, long close partners in anti-narcotics efforts, clashed Sunday over the deportation of migrants and imposed tariffs on each other’s goods in a show of what countries could face if they intervene in the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

  • Princess Lilibet's tumbling hair is so long on picnic with mum Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Princess Lilibet, three, appeared in a photograph on the Duchess of Sussex's Instagram - and her tumbling hair is so long compared to the last time she was officially photographed.

  • Bill Gates Reveals 'Miserable' Divorce from Ex-Wife Melinda 'Was the Mistake I Regret the Most'

    The former couple split in 2021, and Melinda exited their shared foundation in 2024

  • Trump Picks Sides in Elon Musk Feud—And It’s Not With the ‘First Buddy’

    President Donald Trump has praised U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, striking the complete opposite tone of his billionaire ally Elon Musk, who has called for the British leader’s ouster. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said the prime minister was “doing a very good job” and that the two have a “very good relationship.” “I get along with him well,” he said of Starmer, who shared a two hour dinner with the president at Trump Tower in New York City in September. “I

  • Pete Hegseth Gives US Troops New Marching Orders Hours After Confirmation

    Pete Hegseth ordered America’s troops to “put America first” and “never back down” in a “message to the force” hours after his razor-thin confirmation as Defense Secretary. In a press release published by the Pentagon on Saturday after his swearing-in ceremony, Hegseth wrote, “The President gave us a clear mission: achieve Peace through Strength. We will do this in three ways—by restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence.” “We are American warriors,” he c

  • JD Vance Snaps at CBS Host as He’s Grilled on Lowering Grocery Prices: ‘Going to Take a Little Bit of Time’

    CBS Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan grilled JD Vance on the economy as he failed to pick out an executive order that had an immediate effect on grocery prices. The vice-president appeared to struggle before Brennan as she claimed most of the executive orders made by Donald Trump this week did not relate to the economy. “You campaigned on lowering prices for consumers. We’ve seen all of these executive orders. Which one lowers prices?” Brennan asked in direct terms.

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Trump imposes tariffs, sanctions on Colombia after it refuses deportation flights

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -President Donald Trump said on Sunday he will impose sweeping retaliatory measures on Colombia, including tariffs and sanctions, after the South American country turned away two U.S. military aircraft with migrants being deported as part of the new U.S. administration's immigration crackdown. Colombia, the third largest U.S. trading partner in Latin America, swiftly responded, threatening a 50% tariff on U.S. goods.

  • Donald Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ With Plans For Third—and Fourth—Term at Vegas Rally

    Like so many high rollers before him, President Donald Trump appeared to be pushing his luck in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in a speech he made at a rally. According to Mediaite, the newly elected Trump teased the crowd by alluding to serving more than two terms as president: “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve. Not once, but twice—or three times or four times,” Trump said, before clarifying he has—at least for now—no real plans to extend his time in the Oval Office. “Headlines f

  • Intimacy coordinator weighs in on leaked ‘It Ends With Us’ footage

    An intimacy coordinator is weighing in on the recently leaked behind-the-scenes footage from “It Ends With Us,” which shows actor-director Justin Baldoni and co-star Blake Lively filming a scene specifically cited in her sexual harassment allegations against him. Mia Schachter, who did not work on the movie, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the 10-minute unedited footage, which Baldoni’s ...

  • Trump suggests his plan for Gaza Strip is to ‘clean out the whole thing’

    President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.

  • Former Bruins Star Traded In Massive Blockbuster

    This former Bruins star is on the move.

  • ‘SNL’s Michael Che Has Proof Elon Musk Is Not a ‘Nazi’

    Michael Che tackled perhaps the biggest controversy of the week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”: the salute heard around the world by Elon Musk at a post-inauguration MAGA rally. “Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said. With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”