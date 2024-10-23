British stars join generative AI protest against ‘unlicensed use’ of works

Scottish author Sir Ian Rankin, The Cure’s Robert Smith and Radiohead singer Thom Yorke have joined thousands of musicians, actors, and authors in signing an open letter protesting the use of creative works for training generative artificial intelligence (AI).

The statement – also supported by Abba star Bjorn Ulvaeus, Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore and Nobel Prize-winning novelist Sir Kazuo Ishiguro – warns of the “major, unjust threat” to artists’ livelihoods.

Other British signatories include author Malorie Blackman and singer Billy Bragg, while Hollywood stars include Footloose actor Kevin Bacon, Lord Of The Rings star Sean Astin, Oscar-winner F Murray Abraham, Barbie star Kate McKinnon and Sabrina The Teenage Witch actress Melissa Joan Hart.

Today we’re publishing a statement on AI training, signed by 10,000+ creators already: “The unlicensed use of creative works for training generative AI is a major, unjust threat to the livelihoods of the people behind those works, and must not be permitted.” Signatories include… pic.twitter.com/AqVaEThMs4 — Ed Newton-Rex (@ednewtonrex) October 22, 2024

“The unlicensed use of creative works for training generative AI is a major, unjust threat to the livelihoods of the people behind those works, and must not be permitted,” the open letter, organised by British composer and former AI executive Ed Newton-Rex, said.

The statement has also been signed by organisations including Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Sony Music Group, HarperCollins Publishers and the US actors’ union Sag-Aftra.

It comes as a frenzy of excitement builds around generative AI as the next big innovation in the tech sector, which was first sparked by the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022.

Generative AI is a more advanced form of automation whereby machines can create something completely new based on a vast set of data.

Last week, the Government announced that four US firms plan to invest £6.3 billion in data centre infrastructure in the UK.