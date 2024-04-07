British surfer, 55, dies after horror crash in India's Varkala Papanasam Beach

Varkala Papanasam Beach (Google Maps)

A British tourist has died in a surfing accident in India after a strong wave carried him into a dune, according to reports.

Roy John Taylor died on the south western Varkala Papanasam Beach from suspected head and neck injuries from the impact at around 11.30am on Friday morning.

The Sun reported one of the lifeguards said: "The person was body surfing on the waves when a rough wave swept him and crashed him onto the dune.

"He suffered injuries on the head and neck and we gave him first aid and took him to the hospital."

Fifty-five-year-old Mr Taylor was said to be an expert body surfer from London and was joined by a female companion on the beach.

A statement from Indian police read: "We have completed the inquest and the body has been sent for postmortem at Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

"From the preliminary investigation, the accident happened because of rough waves while he was body surfing."

The beach is a popular destination in Thiruvananthapuram, India’s Malayalam speaking south western state.

The British foreign and commonwealth office has confirmed the death.