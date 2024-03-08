British teenager Oliver Bearman to race at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for Ferrari as Carlos Sainz ruled out

Ferrari have called up British teenager Oliver Bearman to race at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after Carlos Sainz was forced to pull out.

The Spaniard has been unwell in the days leading up to the event in Jeddah and has been diagnosed with appendicitis, which will require an operation.

A Ferrari statement read: "Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery.

"For the rest of this weekend, he will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman. Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship.

"The Ferrari family wishes Carlos a speedy recovery."

Bearman, 18, finished sixth in his F2 debut last season, winning three races for Prema and re-signed with the Italian team for 2024. The secondary series’ opening race takes place this weekend in Saudi, which he will now miss.

Part of the Ferrari academy since 2021, he undertook his first outing in a Formula One car during a private test in October before free practice outings in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

The new season saw him installed as reserve driver for the famous F1 marque alongside Robert Shwartzman and Antonio Giovinazzi, as well as with the Haas team which uses Ferrari power units.