British tourist stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub - reports

A British tourist has been stabbed to death outside a nightclub near Barcelona, according to local media.

The incident happened at about 4am this morning in Calella, about 30 miles away from the city.

Police have confirmed that there was a fatality, and another person was injured and taken to hospital.

According to El Caso, there was a fight outside the Oxygen nightclub and the tourist died at the scene.

In a statement, Catalan police said it is "investigating the violent death of a 31-year-old man".

The British consulate is reportedly being notified - and footage from security cameras in the area is being checked.

Sky News has contacted the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office, and local police, for comment.