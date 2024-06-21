British tourist stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub - reports
A British tourist has been stabbed to death outside a nightclub near Barcelona, according to local media.
The incident happened at about 4am this morning in Calella, about 30 miles away from the city.
Police have confirmed that there was a fatality, and another person was injured and taken to hospital.
According to El Caso, there was a fight outside the Oxygen nightclub and the tourist died at the scene.
In a statement, Catalan police said it is "investigating the violent death of a 31-year-old man".
The British consulate is reportedly being notified - and footage from security cameras in the area is being checked.
Sky News has contacted the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office, and local police, for comment.