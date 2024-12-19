British troops could be sent to Ukraine to train soldiers

Gwyn Wright
·3 min read
Defence Secretary John Healey stands in front of the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen, during his visit to Kyiv
Defence Secretary John Healey said Britain needs to ‘make the training a better fit for what the Ukrainians need’ - STEFAN ROUSSEAU/AFP/Getty

The Defence Secretary has opened the door to British troops being sent to Ukraine to help train the country’s soldiers.

John Healey said Britain needs to “make the training a better fit for what the Ukrainians need” during a visit to Kyiv.

He told The Times: “We [need to] make it easier for the Ukrainians to access and we [need to] work with the Ukrainians to help them motivate and mobilise more recruits.”

When asked if this meant extending the training of Ukrainian recruits inside the UK to Ukraine itself, he said: “We will look wherever we can to respond to what the Ukrainians want. They are the ones fighting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Grant Shapps, the former defence secretary, expressed his support for such a move in an interview with The Telegraph.

Mr Healey is believed to be the first Government figure to float the same proposal.

Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey is greeted by Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, at the Ministry of Defence in Kyiv on Wednesday.
John Healey met the Ukrainian Minster of Defence in Kyiv on Wednesday - Stefan Rousseau/Reuters

He made the comments as he committed Britain to a £225 million package of support for Ukraine as the country comes under growing pressure to enter peace talks with Russia.

During his re-election campaign, Donald Trump promised to end the war in Ukraine on his first day in office while JD Vance, the incoming vice-president, has said Ukraine should cede land to Russia in exchange for peace.

By contrast, Mr Healey said Kyiv should enter talks “from a position of strength not weakness” in an apparent rebuke to the president-elect.

He added that Ukraine needs to continue to build up its ability to fight and deter Putin, and added: “We can’t take the eye off the ball.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Announcing the support package, he said: “Nearly three years after Putin launched his illegal full-scale invasion, the depths of his miscalculation are clearer than ever, as the brave people of Ukraine continue to defy all expectations with their unbreakable spirit.

“But they cannot go it alone - which is why the UK will step up our international leadership on Ukraine throughout 2025.”

He also told LBC on Thursday that now is a “critical period for Ukraine”.

He added: “Russians are putting Ukraine under pressure on the front line, but Putin himself is showing signs of weakness, calling in North Korean troops to reinforce his own army, walking out on Assad and failing to defend his own positions in Syria.”

Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey listens during a meeting with Ukrainian Defence Secretary Rustem Umerov at the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.
Mr Healey attended a meeting at the Ministry of Defence in Ukraine - Stefan Rousseau/Getty

It comes after the former foreign minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, accused Sir Keir Starmer of watering down Britain’s support for Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

He suggested Labour had simply followed the Americans, while the previous government had taken more of a leadership role.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said during a visit to Norway that it would be a “big mistake” if allies did not maintain their support.

In Westminster, the Financial Assistance to Ukraine Bill cleared the Commons without any opposition on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bill allows the Government to provide loans and other financial assistance to Ukraine.

Britain’s contribution to the G7 group of nations loan package is £2.26 billion. Other contributors include the United States, the European Union, Canada and Japan.

Latest Stories

  • Trump Tries Out a New Hairstyle—and Gets Mixed Reviews

    Donald Trump appears to have debuted a new look—and the reviews it’s getting on social media are less than glowing. Trump’s signature hairstyle—golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed—has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the political arena. But a new video of the president-elect circulating on social media seems to show him with a totally different do. In a clip posted by one of Trump’s supporters at his golf club in Palm Beach, his mane appears to be more compa

  • Government funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands days before shutdown

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan Wednesday to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown, instead telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out.

  • Fact Check: Trump Said U.S. Subsidizes Canada With More Than $100M a Year — But He's Wrong

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump made the claim in a Dec. 18, 2024, Truth Social post.

  • After investigating Jan. 6, House GOP sides with Trump and goes after Liz Cheney

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Wrapping up their investigation on the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol attack, House Republicans have concluded it's former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney who should be prosecuted for probing what happened when then-President Donald Trump sent his mob of supporters as Congress was certifying the 2020 election.

  • Opinion - Zelensky’s ‘blink’ could be Trump’s chance to end the war

    Barring any last-minute sabotage from the West (again), it appears the Ukrainian president might have just “blinked.”

  • CNN Fact-Checker Flags ‘Most Dangerous Part’ Of Donald Trump’s News Conference

    There was “a lot of lying from the president-elect” but one comment stood out, said Daniel Dale.

  • Kremlin Insiders Spill Putin’s Secret Plan to Manipulate Trump

    Head of RT Margarita Simonyan, a decorated state TV propagandist and Kremlin insider, has spilled not only Russia’s hopes and dreams for Donald Trump’s second term in office but also Moscow’s strategy for suckering him in. She believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has an irresistible sway over Trump and will extract the desired outcome—but only if they meet face-to-face, without any influence or interference from other American power brokers, à la Helsinki, where the two men held discus

  • Liz Cheney Goes Nuclear Over GOP Demand She Face Criminal Probe

    A report released Tuesday by GOP leaders issued a harsh rebuke of the “failures and politicization” of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 Committee and recommended a criminal investigation into former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the panel’s leading voices. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s multimillion-dollar Select Committee was a political weapon with a singular focus to deceive the public into blaming President Trump for the violence on January 6 and to tarnish the legacy of his first Presidency,” Re

  • Geraldo Rivera Predicts What Brazen Idea Donald Trump Will 'Soon Start Chattering About'

    The president-elect has teased it before, albeit under the cover of "jokes."

  • Jen Psaki Lays Out Alarming Lesson She Says Trump Is Learning Before Taking Office

    "I think this is a red alert moment," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told the MSNBC host.

  • Cruz, Klobuchar share a laugh over voting on Trump’s nominees

    Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) shared a laugh Tuesday over voting for President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees. Cruz and Klobuchar, the bipartisan sponsors of a new artificial intelligence bill, joined CNBC, where they joked about their upcoming duty to confirm the president-elect’s nominees. “Amy told me she’s voting for all of Trump’s nominees,”…

  • Kai Trump Pokes Fun at Grandpa and Reveals Celeb Crush

    Kai Trump gave a glimpse into her life as President-elect Donald Trump’s granddaughter in a new video, sharing her reaction to his election victory to what thinks of how the media portrays him. In the video published Tuesday, titled “Get to know me better... Q&A,” the 17-year-old provided new anecdotes that attempt to sanitize the image of the former and future president, who is more known for his profane insults and crude remarks than his grandfatherly love. “He’s taught me never to give up and

  • Doug Ford makes his case against Trump's tariffs in U.S. media interviews

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford embarked on a marathon of interviews with U.S. media this week to promote the importance of trade between Canada and its southern neighbour in the hopes it may convince president-elect Donald Trump to back off his tariff threats. Ford spoke with The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News on Tuesday before taking part in an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett that evening, where he seemed to strike a conciliatory tone. "You know, bo

  • CNN Political Analyst Gloria Borger Leaving Network After 17 Years

    The news comes the week after longtime CNN host Alisyn Camerota also announced her departure.

  • Judge denies Trump’s request to advance suit against Bob Woodward

    President-elect Trump’s attorney unsuccessfully asked a federal judge to move forward with his lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward over published audio tapes of interviews the famed Watergate reporter conducted with Trump for a 2020 book. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe, an appointee of former President George W. Bush who is overseeing the case, denied the…

  • In reversal, key House panel votes to release Matt Gaetz ethics report

    The House Ethics Committee secretly voted earlier this month to release its report into the conduct of former Rep. Matt Gaetz before the end of this Congress, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.

  • Salty GOP Congresswoman Boycotts Republican Caucus to Focus on DOGE

    A GOP congresswoman announced Monday that she will refuse to sit on committees or participate in the Republican caucus next year to avoid the “circuses” of her own party. While she waits on GOP leadership to prove it is capable of “governing,“ Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) said she will instead focus on helping Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s efforts to take a chainsaw to federal government spending. “I will stay as a registered Republican but will not sit on committees or participate in the caucu

  • Donald Trump maintains fentanyl at Canada-U.S. border is a big issue. Is it?

    As the threat of 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports persist, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump insists Canada should be cracking down on fentanyl making its way across the border, into his country."I said you have to close up your borders … and drugs are pouring in," Trump said recently.An Ontario border city mayor agrees with Trump — saying the drug is "destroying our communities" on both sides of the border.Sarnia is across the St. Clair River from Port Huron, Mich.Mayor Mike Bradley

  • Trump is going after Canada now – but everyone else is next

    Donald Trump is stoking political mayhem in Canada by intensifying a crisis that threatens to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

  • Jelly Roll Responds to Criticism After Meeting with Donald Trump

    "I’m not political!" the country singer told his wife Bunnie Xo on her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast