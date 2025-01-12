British TV star ‘died after water was switched off’ during LA wildfires

A British former child star has died in the wildfires tearing through Los Angeles.

Rory Callum Sykes, who appeared on the TV programme Kiddie Kapers in the 1990s, died of carbon monoxide poisoning at his family’s estate in Malibu on Wednesday, his mother said.

Shelley Sykes said she attempted to save her 32-year-old son, who was born with cerebral palsy, by putting out the flames on his cottage, but found that their water had been turned off.

She rushed off to get help from the local fire department, but returned to find the cottage had been destroyed.

“He said, ‘mom leave me’ and no mom can leave their kid. And I’ve got a broken arm, I couldn’t lift him, I couldn’t move him,” Ms Sykes told Australia’s 10 News First.

In a message on social media, she described herself as “totally heartbroken” about the death of her “beautiful son”.

“I couldn’t put out the cinders on his roof with a hose because the water was switched off by Las Virgenes Municipal Water,” she continued.

“Even the 50 brave fire fighters had no water all day!”



“He was my baby and he died needlessly,” she added. Ms Sykes is said to be considering taking legal action over her son’s death, although it is unclear whether this is against local authorities or the water company.

After trying and failing to reach the emergency services on 911, she left her 17-acre estate and drove some 400 metres to find help for the 32-year-old.

When she returned to the property accompanied by firefighters, she found the cottage had been burned to the ground.

Ms Sykes was later told that her son had died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“I didn’t want any pain for my baby,” she told 10 News First through tears.



Rory Sykes has reportedly not yet been included in the official death toll from the wildfires, which currently stands at 13.



That number is thought likely to rise once cadaver dogs go through the neighbourhoods which have been devastated by the flames.



Gavin Newsom, the California governor, has announced an independent investigation after fire hydrants used to tackle the wildfires ran dry this week.



Water tanks emptied owing to what officials described as “tremendous demand”, while some residents vainly attempted to beat back the flames with water from their swimming pools or garden hoses.

On his website, Rory Sykes described himself as a motivational speaker and consultant for organisations including the Cerebral Palsy Alliance and Tony Robbins Foundation.



With his mother, he founded the Happy Charity to provide “hope, happiness and health to those that are hurting”.



“[He] was born blind with cerebral palsy & had difficulty walking. He overcame so much with surgeries & therapies to regain his sight & to be able to learn to walk,” said Ms Sykes, who previously wrote a book about her son’s recovery.



“Despite the pain, he still enthused about travelling the world with me from Africa to Antarctica.”



She continued: “He will be incredibly missed by [his] mama his pet peacocks Edgee & Mickie & all his online fans around the world.”



Rory Sykes was born in Britain but moved to Sydney in Australia before relocating to Malibu.



Appearing with his mother on the Australian TV programme “Mornings with Kerri-Anne” in 2003, he discussed going on a trip to the US to speak at a motivational conference.



“It doesn’t matter what happens to you in life, it’s what you do about it that counts,” he told viewers.



Las Virgenes Municipal Water has been approached for comment by The Telegraph.