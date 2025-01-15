British woman dies in French Alps after crashing into another skier

A 62-year-old British woman has died in the French Alps after colliding with another skier, according to local reports.

The English woman was skiing on the Aiguille Rouge mountain of Savoie at around 10.30am on Tuesday when she hit a 35-year-old man who was stationary on the same track, local news outlet Le Dauphine reported.

It added that emergency services and rescue teams rushed to the scene but couldn't resuscitate the woman, who died following the "traumatic shock".

The man she collided with was also said to be a British national.

Read more:

Death of two-year-old boy at nursery investigated by police

British-born former child star dies aged 32 in LA wildfires

Local reports said the pair were skiing on black slopes, a term used to describe the most challenging ski runs with particularly steep inclines.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told Sky News: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in France and are in touch with the local authorities."