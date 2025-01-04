British woman and fiancé found dead at Vietnam villa

A British woman and her South African fiancé have been found dead at a holiday villa in Vietnam.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed it is in contact with local authorities and is providing support to the family of Greta Marie Otteson, 33.

Ms Otteson and partner Arno Quinton Els, 36, are believed to have been found dead on beds in separate rooms at the Hoi An Silverbell villa in Hoi An, central Quang Nam Province, on the morning of 26 December.

An FCDO spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Vietnam and are in contact with the local authorities."

A report by local Tuoi Tre News said initial investigations found no external signs of trauma on the couple's bodies.

Another report by state-run Vietnam News said local police officers found several empty bottles of alcohol, which they collected for analysis.

It added the couple had registered for long-term temporary residence at the tourist villa in July 2024.

Ms Otteson ran a social media and brand marketing company called Not Sorry Social and had previously worked in a number of locations including Los Angeles, Paris and Dubai, before travelling to Vietnam with Mr Els.

Mr Els was a professional barista, musician and streamer, who also previously worked as a stand-up comedian.

On 11 December, the couple surprised their loved ones by announcing their engagement in a video posted on Instagram by Red Eye Studios.

The post's caption read: "Living in the romantic city of Hoi An, our good friends Greta and Arno decided to surprise their families with a beautiful video to announce their engagement."

In November, six people, including British lawyer Simone White, died due to suspected methanol poisoning in Vietnam's neighbouring Laos.

Ms White, 28, from Orpington, was one of a number of people taken to hospital after the incident in the popular backpacking town of Vang Vieng.

Police in Laos have detained several people in connection with the death of Ms White and five others, including two Australian teenagers, two Danish women and an American man.

Those poisoned in the incident are believed to have been served drinks contaminated with methanol, which is sometimes used by disreputable bars as a cheaper alternative to ethanol but can cause severe poisoning or death.