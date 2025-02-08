British woman found dead in France was mother of former Hollyoaks actor

A British woman found dead along with her husband in France was the mother of a former Hollyoaks and Netflix actor.

The body of 56-year-old Dawn Searle was found outside her luxury property in Les Pesquies, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, on Thursday lunchtime. The body of Andrew Searle, who was 62, was found inside the house.

Mrs Searle was the mother of Callum Kerr, 30, an actor, model and country music singer who played a police officer in Hollyoaks between 2020 and 2021.

Dawn and Andrew Searle were living in Les Pesquies

Mr Kerr shared a post on social media in September 2023 of him walking his mother down the aisle at her wedding to Mr Searle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post included a photo of Mr Kerr, who is Scottish, dressed in a tartan kilt and military-style jacket holding his smiling mother’s hand.

He wrote: “Not many people can say they walked their own mother down the aisle. What a pleasure!! I love you mum. Congrats to Dawn and Andy on their wonderful wedding day and here’s to a tremendous life together for the happy couple.”

Before being cast in Hollyoaks, he was reportedly approached to appear on reality TV programme Love Island but turned down the offer.

Callum Kerr as Pc George Kiss on Hollyoaks

He landed roles in Netflix series Virgin River and US country music drama Monarch after leaving the soap when his character was killed off.

The 30-year-old moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 2022 and released a debut single called “Tequila Therapy” in 2023.

French police have launched an investigation into the deaths of Mr and Mrs Searle, who were said to be popular and well-integrated members of the local community, and were known for throwing garden parties at their home, which they also rented out to holidaymakers from across Europe.

The house where the bodies of Andrew and Dawn Searle were discovered - Julian Simmonds for The Telegraph

A forensic pathologist from the Montpellier court of appeal arrived by helicopter on Friday to carry out an initial investigation. Post-mortem examinations are due to take place on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

No weapons have been recovered from the grounds of the property and French police said they were not ruling anything out at this stage.

The Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British couple who died in France and are liaising with the local authorities.”