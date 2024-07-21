British woman and her husband found dead in boat after trying to cross Atlantic Ocean

A couple who had embarked on a mission to sail across the Atlantic Ocean have been found dead in a lifeboat boat off the coast of Canada.

Brett Cribbery and Sarah Packwood were found after their raft washed ashore on Sable Island, around 108 miles southeast of mainland Nova Scotia, local media said.

It is believed Ms Packwood was from the UK and Mr Cribbery was from Canada, although the Royal Canadian Mounted Police initially reported they were both from British Columbia.

Formal identification is yet to take place.

The pair were heading to the region of Azores - an autonomous region of Portugal - having left Halifax Harbour on 11 June on board their yacht named Theros, Canadian police said.

The couple were reported missing on 18 June and found three weeks later on 10 July.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Cribbery's son James confirmed the pair had died.

"The past few days have been very hard," he wrote.

"My father James Brett Clibbery, and his wife, Sarah Justine Packwood have regrettably passed away.

"There is still an investigation, as well as a DNA test to confirm, but with all the news, it is hard to remain hopeful."

He said the couple would be "forever missed", adding: "There isn't anything that will fill the hole that has been left by their, so far unexplained passing."

Documenting their journey from Canada to Europe, Ms Packwood and Mr Cribbery had uploaded regular videos to a YouTube channel called Theros Adventures.

They dubbed their latest adventure the green odyssey, a nod to the yacht being powered by a battery from an electric Nissan Leaf car and six solar panels.

Sky News has contacted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.