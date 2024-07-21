British woman and her husband found dead in boat after trying to cross Atlantic Ocean

Sky News
·2 min read

A couple who had embarked on a mission to sail across the Atlantic Ocean have been found dead in a lifeboat boat off the coast of Canada. 

Brett Cribbery and Sarah Packwood were found after their raft washed ashore on Sable Island, around 108 miles southeast of mainland Nova Scotia, local media said.

It is believed Ms Packwood was from the UK and Mr Cribbery was from Canada, although the Royal Canadian Mounted Police initially reported they were both from British Columbia.

Formal identification is yet to take place.

The pair were heading to the region of Azores - an autonomous region of Portugal - having left Halifax Harbour on 11 June on board their yacht named Theros, Canadian police said.

The couple were reported missing on 18 June and found three weeks later on 10 July.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Cribbery's son James confirmed the pair had died.

"The past few days have been very hard," he wrote.

"My father James Brett Clibbery, and his wife, Sarah Justine Packwood have regrettably passed away.

"There is still an investigation, as well as a DNA test to confirm, but with all the news, it is hard to remain hopeful."

He said the couple would be "forever missed", adding: "There isn't anything that will fill the hole that has been left by their, so far unexplained passing."

Read more from Sky News:
Trump removes bandage for rally speech
Strictly star thought 'long and hard' before making complaint

Documenting their journey from Canada to Europe, Ms Packwood and Mr Cribbery had uploaded regular videos to a YouTube channel called Theros Adventures.

They dubbed their latest adventure the green odyssey, a nod to the yacht being powered by a battery from an electric Nissan Leaf car and six solar panels.

Sky News has contacted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Man lands $25,000 fine after destruction of snake habitat in LaSalle

    A man has been ordered to pay $25,000 after being found guilty of destroying the habitat of an at-risk snake species, the eastern foxsnake, in Windsor-Essex.According to the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, the man had participated in and supervised land-clearing activities on undeveloped lots in the Town of LaSalle.The lots are designated as areas of "natural environment" by the town and County of Essex — making them unable to be altered or developed.The properties a

  • A man kills a grizzly bear in Montana after it attacks while he is picking berries

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 72-year-old man picking huckleberries in Montana shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked in a surprise encounter and injured him badly enough that he had to be hospitalized, authorities said Friday.

  • Road closed after after water main break in northwest Calgary

    Calgary emergency crews had to deal with a new water main break in the northwest community of Montgomery on Friday.Calgary police said they shut down Bowness Road N.W. between 51st Street and Home Road on Friday afternoon after water began pooling onto the roadway at the intersection of 49th Street.Traffic was diverted through a parking lot in the area, according to police, and a three-way stop was instituted at the affected intersection.Carol Henke, public information officer for the Calgary Fi

  • Gas prices fall, with drops across B.C. and Atlantic Canada

    The biggest price breaks came in Abbotsford, B.C., followed by Drummondville, Que. and Vancouver.

  • Thousands remain on evacuation alert in B.C. due to wildfires

    THE LATEST:More than 2,000 people are preparing to evacuate at a moment's notice in the southern half of B.C., as persistent hot and dry conditions continue to challenge firefighters on Saturday.The Shetland Creek wildfire, which was fanned by winds and grew exponentially from Thursday to Friday, has led to hundreds of properties being put on evacuation order and thousands of people on evacuation alert — including the entire village of Ashcroft.In the southeast Interior, the Aylwin Creek fire an

  • Art or vandalism? Tree carvings in Welland, Ont., spark debate as police investigate

    A series of haunting faces carved into tree trunks in Welland, Ont., may look like art, but to city officials and police it's straight up vandalism. On the trunks of seven trees, faces have been chiseled that — to Game of Thrones fans — are reminiscent of mythical, talking weirwood trees. They're located on a path behind the city's Civic Square. However, the cuts made in the Norway maple, Manitoba maple and five poplars almost guarantees their untimely death, says the city. The damage to the tru

  • Calgary, Edmonton in the midst of longest heat wave in decades

    It’s been more than a century since Calgary has seen such a long spell of hot temperatures

  • Polar bear death closes Wild Canada exhibit at Calgary Zoo

    The Wild Canada exhibit at the Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo was closed on Friday after one of the zoo's two polar bears died.Jamie Dorgan, the zoo's interim CEO and COO, says the bear's death was sudden, and a necropsy will determine the cause of death."It's obviously a huge shock today," he told reporters on Friday during a news conference at the zoo.Dorgan says that at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, both polar bears were seen sparring in the lower pool — which he says is normal behaviour

  • Video Shows Dog Trapped in Hot Parked Camper Being Rescued by Colorado Police

    Officers shared harrowing footage of a dog and a kitten being rescued from a hot trailer, while temperatures outside soared to nearly 100 degrees

  • Satellite damaged by space particle 'smaller than a grain of sand' and historic solar storm

    It’s not easy being a satellite: space is a dangerous place.

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • How J.D. Vance Went From Green Tech Investor to Climate Change Doubter

    Trump’s VP pick flip-flopped on global warming as he rose in GOP politics, earning a zero score on climate from a leading environmental group

  • 2 unhoused Yellowknife residents move to new tent platforms

    Unhoused Yellowknife resident Benjamin Manuel recently got an upgrade to his living situation — a tent platform for his pop-up tent. His new set-up is located in a wooded area off 48th Street in Yellowknife, about 15 metres back from a larger platform which used to be there. Manuel chose the location himself, and said he is liking it so far."It's comfortable, nobody bothers you, there's no drugging going on around here," he said. "And it's close to the road too in case of emergency."Manuel's ten

  • In ‘Twisters,’ Storm Chasers Want to Disrupt a Tornado. Is That Possible?

    Sean Waugh holds a laptop with green, red and yellow weather radar looping as his driver rumbles down an Oklahoma highway in their government-issued truck. The vehicle holds 50 gallons of fuel, so they can chase storms all day. A rectangular cage with metal mesh covers the truck in an attempt to protect the team from hail. Hanging off the front of the hail cage are weather instruments that look like the horn of a rhinoceros charging into a storm. The truck, called Probe One, points in one direct

  • Inside Teahupo’o, the 2024 Olympic Surfing wave

    Some of the world’s best surfers will travel to Tahiti, French Polynesia, to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics' surfing competition on Teahupo’o, one of the heaviest known waves in the world.

  • Are shark attacks on the rise in Florida this year? Here’s what the experts say

    Shark experts say that this year’s amount of attacks is nothing out of the ordinary.

  • Black bear caught on camera during rare visit to Illinois

    A black bear was caught on camera during a rare visit to Illinois, leading authorities to issue a public warning.

  • Conspiracy theories swirl about geo-engineering, but could it help save the planet?

    If we can’t control rising global temperatures by drastically cutting carbon emissions, could something called geo-engineering be a way to cool the planet?

  • Dry conditions will worsen wildfires across Western Canada

    Lightning and dry conditions have already caused many new wildfires to ignite in B.C. and Alberta, but conditions are expected to worsen in the coming days. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides details on this developing story.

  • Watch: New York man, dog narrowly escape danger as lightning strikes backyard tree

    A New York man and his dog narrowly escaped a dangerous situation when lightning hit a tree in their backyard during severe weather.