Britney Spears calls sister Jamie Lynn a ‘little b—’ in now-deleted video

Britney Spears called her sister, Jamie Lynn, a “little b—” and a “little s—,” in a now-deleted Instagram video she shared Tuesday.

The singer, 42, recorded the video, which TMZ captured, while riding in a car on her way to “go horseback riding” with two others.

As the car takes them up winding hills in an undisclosed location, Spears can be heard imitating her assistant’s British accent, joking about running out of wine and mentioning a rash from peeing in the woods, as well as making fun of her little sister.

“I like talking like my assistant … she’s British!!! I wanna be a little b— and get a bath in the jungle like my sis,” she captions the video.

During the rambling recording, Spears also talks about Jamie Lynn going camping on a TV show and being “bathed” in the jungle, saying she asked producers to “cater” to her.

She’s likely referring to her sister’s time on the reality series “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!,” which Jamie Lynn left last November for medical reasons. Britney also calls her a “little s—” and a “little b—” during the short tirade.

The “Toxic” singer then moved on to hypothesizing about her and her friends’ own jungle adventure and jokes that the group will need to take a plane to get more wine.

“Britney wants her favorite pilot who she has a crush on,” she jokes, referring to herself in the third person.

The video comes at an uncertain time for the pop star, who is reportedly having serious financial issues according to the outlet.

On Saturday, Britney was ordered to pay over $2 million to pay her father’s legal fees in their court battle over her conservatorship.