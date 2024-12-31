Britney Spears Calls Son Jayden, 18, a ‘Miracle and Genius’ After They Reunite for the Holidays

Britney Spears is celebrating her youngest son!

On Monday, Dec. 30, the singer, 43, gushed about her son Jayden James as she shared a trio of photos on Instagram showing the 18-year-old enjoying what appeared to be a nature hike at sunset.

Jayden looked relaxed in the images, wearing a loose-fitting red T-shirt, baggy denim jeans, white sneakers and a chain.

“Mine forever !!! It’s weird we’re like twins but he’s a boy and I’m a girl !!!” Spears wrote in the caption.

"He’s mine I hadn’t seen him in 2 and half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!!” she continued.

“He came back and he feels older and smarter than me !!! He’s a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!! When he plays the whole earth shakes !!!” Spears added.

The "Baby One More Time" singer shares sons Jayden and Sean Preston, 19, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 46, whom she divorced in July 2007, after initially filing in 2006 following three years of marriage.

They have since had different custody arrangements. In 2023, she consented to her sons joining their father in Hawaii, Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told PEOPLE at the time.



Britney Spears Instagram Britney Spears, pictured with son Jayden as a child

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, Spears revealed in a sweet video posted on Instagram that she had celebrated Christmas with Jayden after two years apart.

“This is my baby," she said in the footage before she kissed Jayden on the cheek. The duo then wished her fans “Merry Christmas” as they posed together at different locations.

“Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!!” Spears captioned the post.



Britney Spears/Instagram Britney Spears, pictured with son Jayden during Xmas 2024

“Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!” she added.

The festive post came after a source told PEOPLE that Jayden had been spending time at Spears’ Los Angeles home since last month.

"Spending time together has made her happy," the insider told PEOPLE.



