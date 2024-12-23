Britney Spears reveals 'severe sadness' as she hits back at trolls

The 43-year-old pop superstar has become well known for utilising her social media platform to showcase her dancing skills. She has frequently drawn attention for sharing videos of herself pirouetting and shimmying while wearing swimwear and short dresses. However, the Toxic singer has revealed she has had enough of the cruel comments that some of her posts attract. "I took the video of myself dancing down because so many people said so many mean things... if they only knew how severe my sadness is. It is a f**king miracle from God that I played and danced, period. It is insane!!"