Britney Spears reveals she's moved to Mexico

It was believed that the Toxic hitmaker had flown to Mexico for a holiday to celebrate her 43rd birthday on Monday, however, the singer later claimed in an Instagram video that she has moved to the country to escape the paparazzi. "It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I'm wearing a white Jason mask,” Britney said, referring to the Friday The 13th character. "It doesn't even look like me. They've always been incredibly cruel to me…”