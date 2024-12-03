Britney Spears Rocks Lingerie-Like Slip Dress and Red Lip in Birthday Instagram Post

The pop star turned 43 on Monday, Dec. 2

Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock

Britney Spears is serving sexy at 43!

The singer posted a video to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 2 in honor of her birthday in a lacy going-out look.

Spears wore an ivory lingerie-like slip dress with an adorned floral-lace hemline. She paired it with a pearly gold-accented necklace, black strappy heels and a white lacy shawl. The pop star posed for the camera while finishing the look off with a bold red lip.

“Before dinner red lips and delicious wine 👄🍷!!!” Spears captioned the Instagram post, which featured the song "So This Is Love" from Disney's Cinderella.

Spears has another reason to celebrate in addition to her birthday.

On Monday, she was declared legally single from ex-husband Sam Asghari. Their divorce was finalized in Los Angeles on May 2, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Britney Spears and former husband, Sam Asghari, in 2019

The pair, who married during a fairytale wedding on June 9, 2022, were together 13 months before calling it quits in late July 2023. Asghari, 30, filed for divorce in August 2023, claiming irreconcilable differences.

“The divorce was amicable and the prenup was not challenged,” a source told PEOPLE of the split in May. “Britney is continuing to flex her freedom and is moving on.”

The Grammy Award winner posted to Instagram another celebratory video in October, following the separation announcement, of herself wearing a wedding dress in the name of self-love.

“The day I married myself … Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done !!!” the “Piece of Me” singer captioned the post.

Asghari is focusing on his acting career post-divorce and is set to appear in season 3 of Peacock's The Traitors, which will premiere in January, he told PEOPLE in November.

“It’s the bed that you make yourself, and you got to learn how to lay in it, so it’s part of the lifestyle,” he said. “You just got to keep it positive. You got to stay grounded and understand what the truth is and really just live with that rather than other people’s opinions or anything like that.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actor also spoke to PEOPLE in March about his divorce, sharing that he holds no ill will toward Spears.

Related: Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's 2 Kids: All About Sean and Jayden

“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time, and people grow apart and people move on,” Asghari said. “I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other."

He continued, "That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”