Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Divorce Finalized as Judge Signs Off on Settlement Agreement

The former couple will officially be declared legally single in December 2024, as California law requires at least a six-month waiting period

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's divorce has been finalized.

A judge with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County signed off on the divorce on Thursday, May 2, per court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The "Gimme More" singer, 42, and Asghari, 30, will be declared legally single on Dec. 2, 2024, as California law requires at least a six-month waiting period.

Asghari and Spears wed on June 9, 2022, and separated on July 30, 2023, due to "irreconcilable differences that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife," the court papers state.

Asghari filed for divorce on Aug. 16, 2023.

The judge's signature comes just after Asghari and Spears reached a settlement in their split.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former couple upheld the terms of their prenuptial agreement. TMZ was first to report the news.

"The divorce was amicable and the prenup was not challenged," a source told PEOPLE. "Britney is continuing to flex her freedom and is moving on."

The source also clarified that Spears is not on Asghari's current lease nor paying his rent, despite previous reports. "The report that she is in financial distress is false and she is not on any lease for him," the insider said.

In the months since their split, Asghari told PEOPLE he considered his time with Spears "a blessing."

“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on,” the actor said in March. “I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other. That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life."

Spears also recently settled with her father Jamie Spears over legal fees after a two-and-half-year battle following the end of her conservatorship. The pair settled for an undisclosed sum in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, April 25.

