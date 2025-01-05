Britney Spears shares incredibly rare video with youngest son Jayden after years of estrangement

Britney Spears attends Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) (WireImage)

Britney Spears spent the holiday season with her youngest son, 18-year-old Jayden James, and has given fans a glimpse behind-the-scenes at their time together.

In one post, shared on January 3 2025, Britney, 43, gave fans a look at their gift-giving moment, as Jayden opened presents and thanked his mom for a shirt.

"Nice, nice. Oh, that is nice," Britney could be heard telling Jayden as he thanked her for the gift.

"Mamas deserve waaay more respect than they get these days!!!" Britney captioned the post.

On Christmas day she also revealed Jayden was with her, and not in Hawaii where he lives with his father Kevin Federline and older brother Sean Preston, 19.

Jayden James Federline (Britney Spears)

"Best Christmas of my life!!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years!!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed!!! I’m speechless, thank you Jesus!!!" she wrote alongside a video of her and Jayden talking into the camera as she gave him a kiss on the cheek as they sat alongside a roaring fire.

Britney had been estranged from her boys for several years, but on New Year's Eve she spoke of how proud she was of Jayden, after having not seen him for almost three years.

"Mine forever," she captioned a carousel of snaps of the teen.

"It’s weird we’re like twins but he’s a boy and I’m a girl," she added. Britney went on to say he was now "a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is".

Britney Spears poses with sons Jayden and Sean in 2013 (Getty Images)

Jayden and Sean moved to Hawaii in 2023 with their father and his wife Victoria Prince, and their two children, Jordan, 11, and Peyton, eight; Britney reportedly gave permission for the move.

Sean has remained out of the spotlight although Jayden has been happy to be posted on his mom's social media accounts.

Britney married Kevin Federline in 2002 (Tim Mosenfelder)

In 2022, he also gave a rare interview to the Daily Mail, explaining his and his brother's decision to not attend their mom's wedding to now former husband Sam Asghari.

"At the time it just wasn't a good time to go. I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her," he explained, maintaining: "I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."