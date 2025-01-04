Britney Spears Shares a Look at Christmas with 18-Year-Old Son Jayden as She Gifts Him a New Shirt: 'Thank You, Mom'

The pop star spent the holiday with her younger son, previously sharing on Instagram that the moment left her with “tears of joy”

Britney Spears is giving fans a glimpse of her Christmas celebration with her son Jayden.

On Friday, Jan. 3, the Grammy winner shared a behind-the-scenes look at her cozy holiday with her 18-year-old son by her side — as he opened some gifts and expressed his gratitude by the tree.

Jayden — the youngest of Spears' two sons — can be seen in the footage opening a box to reveal a long-sleeved button-down shirt. "Nice, nice. Oh, that is nice," Spears told her son as he showed her the shirt. "Wow, that's really nice."

"Thank you, mom," Jayden replied.

In the post's caption, Spears shared a message about motherhood: "Mamas deserve waaay more respect than they get these days!!!"

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Jayden reunited with his mother in November at her Los Angeles home while he visited her following a 2023 move to Hawaii with his father. Spears also shares son Sean Preston, 19, with ex Kevin Federline, from whom she filed for divorce in 2006 after three years of marriage.

"Spending time together has made her happy," the insider told PEOPLE in November.

On Christmas, the pop star wrote that she was left with “tears of joy” while celebrating the holiday with her younger son, after having not seen him in “two years.”

In a few different clips from the occasion posted on Spears' Instagram, Jayden wished the camera a "Merry Christmas," his mom gave him a kiss on the cheek and the pair hung out together by a fireplace.

"Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed," she wrote in a caption. "I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!"

Spears' sons made the move to Hawaii with their father in 2023, which Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told PEOPLE Spears "consented" to ahead of time. "Britney has always faithfully supported her children and wants them to be happy," an insider previously told PEOPLE.

Britney Spears/Instagram Britney Spears poses for a video with her son Jayden

After reuniting for the holidays, Spears showed some love to her younger son, posting snaps of the teen on Instagram earlier this week and writing in a caption that Jayden's "mine forever."

"It’s weird we’re like twins but he’s a boy and I’m a girl," Spears wrote in the post's caption. "He’s mine I hadn’t seen him in 2 and half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!!"

"He came back and he feels older and smarter than me," she added of Jayden. "He’s a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!! When he plays the whole earth shakes !!!"

Beyond holidays with her son, Spears has had plenty to celebrate lately. Amid her 43rd birthday festivities in December, a source told PEOPLE that the hitmaker "jetted off to Mexico with friends" in a private plane to ring in the occasion. As Spears wrote on Instagram, the outing also featured “red lips and delicious wine," as well as a “very cute baby, baby cake” with strawberries and chocolate.

"Britney treated herself to a fun vacation for her birthday. She loves Mexico and can't wait to celebrate in the sun,” a source said.



