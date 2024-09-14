Britney Spears Shares Throwback Photos for Her Sons’ 19th and 18th Birthdays: ‘I Hope You Get All Your Wishes and More!’

The ‘Someday (I Will Understand)’ singer shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James with ex-husband Kevin Federline

Britney Spears/Instagram Britney Spears with Sean Preston and Jayden James in 2019

Britney Spears has a message for her two boys!

As her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, celebrate their birthdays, the pop icon honored them with an Instagram post. Jayden James turned 18 on Thursday, Sept. 12, and Sean Preston turned 19 on Saturday, Sept. 14.

On Saturday, the “Someday (I Will Understand)” singer, 42, shared several throwback paparazzi photos of herself with her sons. In the caption, Spears penned a birthday message for them.

“This month is my boys’ birthdays!!!” she wrote. “Happy Birthday 🎁 babies and I hope you get all your wishes and more !!!”

And, in reference to the first photo she shared, she added, “Psss does anyone have any clue why we’re all looking up ???”

Britney Spears Instagram Britney Spears with Sean Preston and Jayden James in 2015

Related: Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's 2 Kids: All About Sean and Jayden

In October, amid the release of her memoir The Woman in Me, Spears told PEOPLE she is most proud of is becoming a mother to her two boys, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"Starting a family was my dream come true,” she told PEOPLE of raising her sons, who live with their dad in Hawaii.

“Being a mom was my dream come true," Spears added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Britney Spears

Related: Paris Hilton Says Britney Spears 'Loves Visiting' Her Babies Phoenix and London: 'She Just Loves Kids So Much'

The Grammy winner's latest Instagram post comes shortly after she shared a very different message on the platform.

After the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Spears reacted to Sabrina Carpenter’s medley performance — specifically the part where she kisses one of her backup dancers, who was dressed as an alien.

“Why is she kissing an alien onstage?” Spears said in a video. “I adore her. I love her to death. I didn’t understand that part.”

Then, seemingly referencing her famous 2003 VMAs kiss with Madonna, Spears said, “Why didn’t she kiss a girl?”

"That was weird. But I also thought that the whole thing was kind of weird altogether,” the "Toxic” singer added.

Elsewhere in the video, she shared praise for the “Espresso” singer.

“This Sabrina girl, she said my name on the red carpet, and I thought that was kind of cool, because I forget I’m famous sometimes,” Spears explained. “Because I’m a mom, I’m kind of old, blah blah blah. But that was kind of cool … She said something and I was like, ‘Thanks, that’s cool.’ She made me cool!"

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.