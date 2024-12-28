Britney Spears teases huge business plans for 2025

Britney Spears is set to launch her jewellery collection in 2025.

The 43-year-old pop superstar announced plans earlier this year to create the B Tiny brand, and on Saturday (28.12.24) morning, she took to Instagram once again to tease what she has planned for next year.

She wrote on Instagram: "Obviously I have been showing spin offs of the collection B Tiny !!!! My collection is set to come sometime next year !!! "We added belly rings to it yesterday !!! Ideas and inspiration !!!"

The 'Toxic' hitmaker has taken inspiration from some bracelets that she found in Mexico but joked that those ones were too expensive for what they actually were.

She said: "These tiny exquisite bracelets were found in a deep hidden treasure spot in Mexico !!! So freaking cool !!! Psss I had to share because they inspired me but GEEZ they were like 400 dollars for each one !!! I was like …. It’s a string."

Britney - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship that had been governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - shot to fame in the late 1990s with '...Baby One More Time' and went on to release a further nine albums but hasn't released a new record since 'Glory' in 2016 and recently admitted thwarted rumours of a musical comeback.

She wrote on Instagram: "Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!

"When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!

"For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!! (sic)"