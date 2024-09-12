Britney Spears Wasn't Even At This Year's VMAs, But Still Managed To Steal The Show

Britney Spears at the VMAs in 2015 via Associated Press

She might not have been on the guestlist, but this year’s VMAs still really belonged to Britney Spears.

This year marked the 40th anniversary of the annual MTV awards show, and clearly everyone was in a nostalgic mood, as references to Britney came in thick and fast over the course of the evening.

It all started on the red carpet, where Canadian singer Tate McRae paid homage to one of the chart-topping star’s past looks with her own outfit.

Tate McRae at the 2024 VMAs via Associated Press

During the ceremony, the event’s host Megan Thee Stallion referenced Britney’s iconic I’m A Slave 4 U moment when she presented a segment while holding a snake (although it has to be said that the chart-topping rapper kept her cool a lot less well than Britney did).

Megan Thee Stallion pays homage to Britney Spears' iconic #VMAs performance with a snake at the #VMAs2024pic.twitter.com/oJzzf2TMDl — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter’s performance featured a sample of the spoken-word section of Oops! I Did It Again, while even the moment she smooched a sexy space alien could be interpreted as an homage to Britney’s own lip-lock with Madonna back in 2003.

Sabrina Carpenter adds Britney Spears’ “Oops!… I Did It Again” monologue at the beginning of her #VMAs performance. pic.twitter.com/T5Za4ohHgT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 12, 2024

Addison Rae was also full of love for the pop superstar while being interviewed on the red carpet, claiming that her favourite VMAs moment was “every single time Britney came out and performed”.

Addison Rae praising Britney Spears at 2024 MTV VMAs: “my favorite VMAs looks of all time are probably every single time that Britney came out and performed. She’s an icon.” —> Oh, she ate it 💞 pic.twitter.com/HPWHUDY9ok — santaspears (@santaspearsy2k) September 11, 2024

Everyone paying homage to Britney Spears at the #vmas tonight. Truly the most iconic popstar of the 2000s. Megan, Tate and Sabrina performing. Queen. pic.twitter.com/xIHAYvdMUs — wouldst thou like to live deliciously? (@ElBlackPhillipp) September 12, 2024

Britney Spears collecting mentions/ references at the #VMAs

Tate, Reel Montage, Megan, Sabrina etc..pic.twitter.com/JP6Nqb1Hty — ★ ΔŇ𝐢𝕋𝕋𝔞 ᗪ𝓲¢𝓀 ★ (@Ifuseekbritneyy) September 12, 2024

Britney Spears being referenced 3 times during the #VMAs 2024 is Amazing. Like she is the definition of the VMAs and she always had amazing performances.



The fact that Slave 4 U was not even nominated for most Iconic performance is a complete FRAUD.



Respect the Queen. pic.twitter.com/RFIJ9p5Aev — Britboy! (@britboy18) September 12, 2024

To mark the VMAs’ 40th birthday, a special award was introduced for this year’s event, celebrating the awards show’s Most Iconic Performance ever.

Britney did scoop a nomination for her famous collaboration with Madonna, Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliott, although her I’m A Slave 4 U performance was a curious omission, particularly taking into account that it was referenced during the ceremony.

In the end, Katy Perry’s Roar was the unexpected winner of the Most Iconic Performance award, with the singer also picking up the Video Vanguard title during the ceremony.

