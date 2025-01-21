Britons could be banned from buying homes in Spain under new government proposals

Britons could be banned from buying homes in Spain under new proposals made by the country’s Left-wing Prime Minister.

Pedro Sanchez said he would propose to ban purchasers from outside the European Union from buying properties, as the government seeks to curb rising housing prices, which have become an increasing source of friction.

“We will propose to ban these non-EU foreigners who are not residents, and their relatives, from buying houses in our country since they only do so to speculate,” Mr Sanchez said at a political rally in Plasencia, in western Spain.

Pedro Sanchez’s government seeks to curb rising housing prices - Oscar Del Pozo/AFP

The move would be a blow to British expatriates, who are already facing a new tax of up to 100 per cent on property purchases in the country.

Real estate purchases in Spain are currently subject to 10 per cent tax on newly built homes and six per cent on old properties.

Housing has become a major issue in Spain as it struggles to balance promoting tourism, a key driver of its economy, with concerns over high rents caused by gentrification and landlords shifting to more lucrative, short-term tourist rentals, especially in urban and coastal areas.

House prices in Spain increased by an annual average of 8.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2024.

Mr Sanchez’s plan includes several measures to reduce the impact of holiday rental apartments on the property market, after resident protests against the effects of “overtourism”.

There will also be a clampdown on fraudulent seasonal holiday lets to lessen the impact of tourism on small Spanish towns.

“There are too many Airbnbs and not enough homes,” Mr Sanchez said.

Either potential change would need to pass the lower house where Mr Sanchez’s minority government faces a constant struggle to pass any bill.

Either way, there will be damage to Spain’s reputation, said real estate company CBRE.

Paloma Relinque, the CBRE’s executive corporate director for Spain, said: “All factors related to regulatory and juridical changes are discouraging investors.”

The country’s Central Bank recently estimated there could be a deficit of half a million houses in Spain by the end of this year.

Targeting non-resident foreigner buyers, who tend to buy second homes particularly in beach resorts, would have a limited effect on the housing market as a whole, a spokesman for real estate developer Gilmar said.

Non-EU residents represent about 23,000 of the almost 700,000 homes bought and sold every year in the country, Mr Sanchez said during the rally.