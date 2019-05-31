Cheers! Brits will sink extra two million pints this weekend on 'Super Saturday' of sport

Football fans in Madrid ahead of Liverpool v Spurs in the Champions League Final (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)

It’s a massive weekend of sport which can only mean one thing - Brits are going to drink a lot.

It is estimated that Britons will drink an extra two million pints on “Super Saturday” because of the bumper weekend of sport.

Taking place this weekend is an all-English Champions League final between Liverpool and Spurs, the Epsom Derby, the cricket World Cup, the Premiership Rugby final and if that is not enough, there’s a Anthony Joshua world title fight from the States.

It’s calculated that so many people will go to the pub to watch the sport, it could provide a £6 million boost to the economy.

West Indies cricket fans in Nottingham (Photo by Gareth Copley-IDI/IDI via Getty Images) More

The British Beer and Pub Association said if that was the case, £1.1 million could go to the taxpayer.

“Major sporting events provide a great opportunity for pubs to get people through the door,” said the BBPA’s Brigid Simmonds.

“We fully expect Brits to pack out their local on June 1st for a great day of sport.”

Read more on Yahoo News UK:

BMW owners have the most driving convictions, study finds

Donald Trump's state visit used as 'weapon to keep the US on side after Brexit'

Unseen Nazi messages show how Nazis fell for D-Day plan

As well as the huge amount of sport, weather forecasters are predicting that Saturday will be the hottest day of the year so far.

The sport starts in the morning, with a 10.30am start for New Zealand versus Sri Lanka in Cardiff in the cricket.

As many as two million extra pints could be drunk over the weekend (Photo by: Geography Photos/UIG via Getty Images) More

Later in the day, current world champions Australia play Afghanistan in Bristol.

The Derby, from Epsom, follows at 2pm.

An hour later the rugby final between Exeter Chiefs and Saracens kicks off at Twickenham at 3pm.

The football, from Madrid, begins at 8pm British time.

If you haven’t had your fill of sport - or possibly, drinking - by then, the Joshua fight starts in the early hours of Sunday morning.

---Watch the latest videos from Yahoo UK---





