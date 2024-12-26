Brits to spend £3.7bn in Boxing Day sales as online shopping dominates

Brits are expected to spend £3.7bn in the Boxing Day sales this year with most bargain hunters choosing to shop from their sofas rather than brave the high street.

Online spending is set to dominate as more than 11 million people log on for deals, up 3.6 per cent from last year. Major retailers including John Lewis and Marks & Spencer will keep their doors shut on December 26 to give staff a festive break.

Beauty and technology items are tipped to be the biggest sellers while fashion sales are expected to slump following a mild autumn. Many shoppers have already begun hunting for deals, with sales starting as early as Christmas Eve.

Richard Lim, chief executive of Retail Economics, told The Guardian that Boxing Day has lost its appeal to American-inspired events. "By the time it comes to Boxing Day most people have done their Christmas shopping and there is not the same kind of appetite to go out on another splurge of discounted sales,” he said.

The modest 1.3 per cent spending increase reflects easing inflation and rising wages, giving households more breathing room after months of financial pressure.

Last year's Boxing Day sales saw a 7.5 per cent rise, driven by a 9 per cent surge in online purchases while in-store sales grew by just 2 per cent.

Experts predict health and beauty sales will remain strong into 2025, boosted by social media trends and the return to office working. Premium skincare, cosmetics and beauty tech like LED face masks are particularly popular.