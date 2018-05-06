Britt McHenry, Ex-ESPN Reporter, Claims She Was Let Go Because Of Race

A former ESPN reporter has claimed on Twitter that she was laid off because she was “white” and “made too much.”

Britt McHenry has since deleted the tweets, which were issued in response to criticisms from the Twitterverse on her skills. However, the comments were screen captured by other users.

McHenry, who is now a Fox News commentator and host of Like It Or Not on WTTG Fox 5 in Washington, DC, was among those axed from the sports cable network in one of its first rounds of cost-cutting.

She brought up her dismissal on Twitter after being taunted about being dropped from NFL coverage. She was laid off by ESPN in 2017, claiming upon her exit that her conservative views were stifled.

In a reply to the Deadspin web site, McHenry tried to walk back some of her comments, saying, “I think there were a number of factors into laying me off.”

But McHenry earlier said she may explore her firing in a forthcoming book. “Trust me, I wouldn’t make a claim without proof. One day in a book. One day soon.”

Former colleague Jemele Hill, who was demoted from SportsCenter at ESPN and herself made some controversial remarks, sent a tweet scoffing at the McHenry remarks.





