Brittany Aldean opens up about Maren Morris feud following transgender youth comments

Brittany Aldean is addressing her feud with country singer Maren Morris.

Aldean, wife of country star Jason Aldean, opened up about her relationship with Morris during Monday’s episode of the "Try That in a Small Town Podcast."

"She's got a group of friends here in Nashville that, they just have it out for me for whatever reason," Aldean said. "Which, to be so pro-woman and all the (expletive), you’re not. Because I've never said a word to you, and you come for me."

She added: "For some reason, I offend them. I don't know what it is."

Friction between Aldean and Morris emerged on social media in August 2022 after Aldean published a post that referenced gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

'I'll frame the skirt': Maren Morris addresses wardrobe malfunction in cheeky TikTok

Aldean revealed that Morris and her friends allegedly began talking about her online months before her controversial post. However, the social media influencer said their criticism escalated to "World War III" following her comments on trans youth.

Brittany Aldean says Maren Morris ridiculed her business in social media feud

Aldean's 2022 post consisted of a video of herself before and after wearing makeup, captioned, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

In a scathing response, Morris wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

While Aldean said she grew to embrace the "Insurrection Barbie" moniker, she was hurt by Morris' dig at her cosmetics business.

"She called me that, and then she started to make fun of my business, which at the time was hair extensions," Aldean said. "Going back to the feminist movement, right. Aren't you supposed to be about peace, love and all inclusivity and all the things? Why are you coming for me like that about my business?

"I don't need to work. I choose to work. I am a working woman who doesn't have to, who wants to provide for my children and my family and that should be something to be proud of, like, not put down."

'Happy pride': Maren Morris comes out as bisexual months after divorce filing

Aldean maintained that her social media post was not transphobic but rather reflected her views on gender-affirming care for children.

"Children under the age of 18, in my opinion, should not be able to choose their gender, much less have a surgery that is altering their life," Aldean said. "Let them make that decision when they're of age."

Gender-affirming care is a type of medical care provided to transgender and nonbinary individuals. It ranges from talk therapy to hormone therapy to (in rare instances) surgical intervention.

Trans youth who received gender-affirming hormone therapy were linked with 40% lower odds of recent depression and a past-year suicide attempt, according to research from The Trevor Project.

Contributing: Naledi Ushe and David Oliver, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brittany Aldean addresses feud with Maren Morris after gender comments