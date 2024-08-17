Brittany Mahomes Has 'Best Ever' Date Night with Husband Patrick But Jokes Her Iced Drink Was the 'Real MVP'

The couple — who are expecting their third child — enjoyed some quality time together at the movies

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are having a romantic movie night together!



On Friday, Aug. 16, Brittany, 28, posted footage of her and her husband Patrick, also 28, on a date night at the movies on her Instagram Stories.

The mom of two first shared a cute boomerang clip of her beaming as Patrick kissed her on the cheek while they held hands and sat together in a movie theater.

“Had a movie date with my babes last night and it was the best ever 🥹🤍,” she wrote over the clip, tagging her NFL star husband.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram Brittany posted photos of her and Patrick on a movie date night on Aug. 16

Brittany joked, however, that the “real MVP” during the date was her iced drink as she next posted a photo of her proudly holding up a giant cup of iced Coca-Cola as she and Patrick sat down to watch a movie.

“But like this was the real MVP of the night 😂😋,” she added.

Brittany and Patrick appear to be savoring their quality time together ahead of the arrival of their third child.

The couple announced they are expecting their third child together on July 12. They are currently parents to daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 20 months.



Brittany Mahomes/instagram Brittany joked that the "real MVP of the night" was her iced drink

On Aug. 3, Brittany shared a series of photos of her and Patrick enjoying another date night as the pair attended Morgan Wallen’s concert at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Miss.



In one snap shared in the post, the Kansas City Current co-owner showed off a hint of her baby bump in a denim halter dress with white cowboy boots as she kicked her leg up while posing with Patrick.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, meanwhile, matched his wife’s look in jeans and a dark blue zip-up T-shirt with jeans with a white hat and blue sunglasses.

“Concerts at Arrowhead never disappoint🤍,” Brittany captioned the photos.







