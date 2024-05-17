Brittany Mahomes Continues Sexy Style Streak at “SI Swimsuit'”s 60th Anniversary Party

The entrepreneur, athlete and one of the NFL's most famous WAGs celebrated her 2024 Rookie shoot at the magazine's 60th anniversary bash in New York City

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Brittany Mahomes on May 16, 2024 in New York City.

Brittany Mahomes is a proud member of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2024 Rookie class. And she just celebrated her title in a head-turning style.

On May 16, the co-owner of the Kansas City Current soccer team and mom of two, 28, stepped out for the launch party of SI Swimsuit's 60th anniversary issue at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.



Brittany, whose husband is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, channeled the sexy energy of her SI Swim debut with a sizzling red carpet look.

She arrived on the carpet in an ethereal look that included intricate metallic floral appliqué that created peek-a-boo elements all along the gown, from head to toe. While the halterneck covered her bodice, the skirt of the gown created the illusion of flowers on a vine that reached her gold open-toe heels.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Brittany Mahomes on May 16, 2024 in New York City.

Her metallic accessories didn't stop there, she also wore a small silver tote that included gold embellishments but kept her jewelry strictly silver — which included several rings and a pair of drop dangle earrings.

Brittany's glam remained simple, leaving all eyes to her ensemble. Her long blonde hair was in loose waves and pulled back into a half up half down look, while her makeup included a soft glam look complimenting her metallic number.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Brittany Mahomes on May 16, 2024 in New York City.

When news broke of Brittany's SI Swim modeling moment, fans got to see another side of the Texas native's fierce style. The star stripped down to red bikinis and cheeky one-pieces for the shoot photographed by Derek Kettela in San Pedro Ambergris Caye, Belize.

At the time, she told SI Swimsuit that never in her "wildest dreams" did she ever check this off her bingo card — but she ran with the opportunity in the hopes of inspiring others.

"I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself and feel confident in whatever you do, and I think SI Swimsuit does, too,” she said.

Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated Brittany Mahomes poses for the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

This year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue commemorates the brand's continuous commitment to women's empowerment.

Editor in chief MJ Day, who's been with the company since 1999, brought together 52 iconic models to feature on and inside the issues.

There's four covers, each version starring Kate Upton, Chrissy Teigen, Hunter McGrady and Gayle King, who landed her first cover at 69. Plus, three collectible covers of the epic Legends shoot, spotlighting models of the past and present — think icons Martha Stewart, Maye Musk, Christie Brinkley and Tyra Banks.

Also in the issue are Brittany's fellow Rookies, Xandra Pohl, Lori Harvey, and seven SI Swimsuit Swim Search finalists.

