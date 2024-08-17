Brittany Mahomes Cuddles Up to Son Bronze in Adorable New Snap: 'My Boy'

The Kansas City Current co-owner shared the sweet photo after spending Friday night on a movie date with her husband, Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes and son Bronze

Brittany Mahomes is bonding with her baby boy!

On Saturday, Aug. 17, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 28, posted a sweet snapshot on her Instagram Stories of herself cuddling up with her son, Bronze.

"My baby boy," Brittany wrote over a casual photo of the 20-month-old leaning against her chest.

She and husband Patrick Mahomes announced in July that they are expecting their third child, and revealed later that month that the baby on the way is a girl. The high school sweethearts also are parents to 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes and her son Bronze

Brittany's post comes less than a day after she took her followers along with her on a date she enjoyed with Patrick, also 28.

"Had a movie date with my babes last night and it was the best ever," she wrote over a boomerang video of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback kissing her cheek while they sat in a movie theater.

The couple indulged in classic movie theater snacks during their night out. Brittany also shared a photo of a giant cup filled with an iced Coca-Cola slushie.

"But like this was the real MVP of the night 😂😋,” she wrote over the photo.

Brittany regularly gives her fans a look into her life and parenting journey, sometimes even asking them for advice.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on a movie date

In July 2024, the soon-to-be mom of three admitted that her third pregnancy has been the "hardest" so far.

"Good morning just me and my skin that's losing it's mind..." she wrote on her Instagram Stories over a selfie. "This pregnancy has been the hardest on me... sickness, exhaustion and now skin!"

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes shares a look at her movie date drink

In a press conference shortly after the couple announced that Brittany is pregnant, Patrick joked that this baby will be their last.

“I’m done. I’ll say that,” the athlete laughed after a question about parenting his kids while juggling football and his various business deals. “I said three, and I’m done.”



