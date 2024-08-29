Brittany Mahomes Posts Sweet Father-Daughter Moment with Patrick and Sterling: 'My Heart'

The NFL star spent some quality time with his baby girl

Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes is enjoying quality time with her family.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, the former soccer player, 28, shared a video of her husband Patrick Mahomes, also 28, reading with their 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye.

“My heart,” she wrote over an Instagram Stories boomerang of the father-daughter duo laying on a sofa while looking at a book together. Brittany added a teary-eye and white heart emoji and tagged the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Patrick Mahomes and daughter Sterling

Brittany’s post comes amid criticism she received for reportedly liking an Aug. 13 post from former president Donald Trump. The Kansas City Current owner later shared a message to those who called out her alleged political stance.

She reposted another user’s message on her Instagram Stories Monday, Aug. 26, which read: "Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind."

Underneath the message, she wrote, "Read that again!"

Despite the recent controversy, Brittany has continued to share family content via social media from her summer — including recent news that their family would soon be expanding.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Patrick Mahomes and family

Along with Sterling, Brittany and Patrick are parents to son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 1. And on July 12, the couple revealed they'll soon be a family of five.

"Round three, here we come 🤍," they captioned an Instagram Reel.

In the video announcement, the high school sweethearts, who have been married since 2022, matched with Sterling and Bronze as the foursome dressed in neutrals and whites. The family was all smiles as they took turns holding Brittany’s ultrasound photos.

The following week, the family gathered together again for yet another social media announcement — this time to reveal the gender of baby No. 3.

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and family

On July 19, the Super Bowl winner and his wife shared a celebratory joint Instagram post letting the world know that they will soon be welcoming another baby girl.

They set the scene for the grand reveal by playing a game of Tic-Tac-Toe, winning by scoring three pink Xs in a row. Pink smoke and matching confetti made the moment complete as Sterling proudly held a "big sister" flag.

More recently, Brittany has been sharing photos of herself and her kids supporting Patrick during the NFL’s preseason.

“Gamedays are here ❤️💛,” she captioned an Instagram carousel on Aug. 17. The images showed the family rooting for the pro athlete from the sidelines.

The Kansas City Chiefs' first regular season game will be Sept. 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.



