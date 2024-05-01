Brittany Mahomes Put a Sexy Spin on the Canadian Tuxedo in Las Vegas: See Her Denim-on-Denim Moment

The NFL WAG wore a two-piece denim look while supporting her husband Patrick Mahomes’ charity events

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Brittany Mahomes at the 2024 Time100 Gala.

Leave it to Brittany Mahomes to put her own sexy twist on a Canadian tuxedo.

The 28-year-old supported her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, during his weekend of events for his charity, 15 and the Mahomies, in Las Vegas. As per usual, Brittany took the opportunity to show off a number of fashion-forward looks, further proving that her WAG style is unmatched.

In a photo with a fan shared to Instagram, Brittany sports an embroidered denim set by IRO consisting of a wrap-style crop top and high-waisted jeans with cutout details at the waist. She accessorized with a white Chanel purse and wore her hair in an effortless updo with face-framing pieces.

On Saturday, April 27, Brittany and Patrick, who share daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 1, attended the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala at the Bellagio Hotel. They were joined by Patrick’s teammate Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift, as well as other current and former athletes.

Sophia Romano/Instagram Brittany Mahomes wears an Iro denim-on-denim matching set in Las Vegas.

For the event, Brittany wore a figure-hugging pale yellow dress with cutout and flower details at the bust.

She later shared an Instagram carousel from the evening, captioning the post, “Last night was Epic😍✨.”

Brittany continued, “If you were there, THANK YOU! We could not do this without all of our communities we are apart of and all the people that choose to support @15andmahomies 🙏🏻❤️.”

The couple recently stepped out for the TIME100 Gala in New York City on April 25, where Patrick was honored as one of the 2024 TIME100 Most Influential People.

In his cover story, the NFL star spoke about balancing his career and his role as dad to his and Brittany’s two children.

On the red carpet, the couple were all smiles as they posed in coordinating looks.

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes at the 2024 Time100 Gala.

Brittany wore a Sau Lee gown with a crystal crop top that showed off her abs and rib tattoo. She accessorized with sparkly Kwiat bracelets, rings and pendant earrings. The ensemble, as well as her glamorous updo, were somewhat reminiscent of the pearl Schiaparelli dress Kim Kardashian wore to the 2023 Met Gala.

Patrick, 28, kept things simple in an all-black tuxedo with no tie. He added some layered necklaces and a black watch by Hublot.

The following day, Brittany shared a professional photo of herself and Patrick via Instagram as well as three solo shots of herself.

"One more for the fits✨," she wrote in the caption.



