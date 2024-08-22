Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling’s First Day of Gymnastics

The toddler adorably smiled for the camera in her fiery-red leotard

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany and Patrick Mahomes; daughter Sterling Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes is in mommy mode as her daughter Sterling gears up for gymnastics!

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, the former soccer player, 28, showed off new pictures of her 3-year-old getting ready to go to gymnastics practice.

“First day of gymnastics,” she wrote over an Instagram Stories post of her baby girl, adding a heart-eye emoji. “In her U.S.A leotard.”

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' daughter Sterling

Mahomes also tagged her husband Patrick Mahomes in the photo. He later reposted the image on his own Instagram Stories, adding three red heart Emojis.

The high school sweethearts, who got married in 2022, are also parents to son Bronze, 20 months.

In the first image, the little girl smiled as she posed in the kitchen, wearing a sparkly red bodysuit and red Adidas track pants with white stripes at the sides. She also wore the brand’s matching red and white tennis shoes with ruffle socks.

For Brittany’s second Instagram Stories post, she showed her little one smiling again, this time wearing a light blue backpack before heading out.

“Had to have her own backpack,” the Sports Illustrated model wrote with a laughing emoji. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, was tagged in the second post as well.

A third and final post from the mother-daughter adventures showed Brittany holding two “matching” pink hydro mugs with the smaller one being for her toddler.

Brittany and Patrick spent much of their summer traveling Europe with their two kids, making stops along the way in destinations such as Portugal, Milan, Italy, and Spain giving the NFL star a chance to relax with his family following his 2024 Super Bowl win earlier this year.

Now that the Mahomes are back in the states, Brittany has picked up where they left off, making sure Sterling and Bronze are supporting their father this football season.

“Gamedays are here ❤️💛,” Brittany captioned a Saturday, Aug. 17, Instagram carousel celebrating the NFL’s preseason.

She held onto Sterling’s hand while she carried Bronze on her hip as she smiled for the first snap from the sidelines. After several photos with her kids, Brittany shared two photos of them with Patrick, one of which showed the parents sharing a sweet kiss.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany and Patrick Mahomes baby 3 gender reveal

The family of four has been having a busy summer so far — even announcing that they will soon be a family of five!

“Round three, here we come 🤍,” Brittany announced via Instagram on July 12.

The good news came with a cute, but chaotic clip of Brittany and Patrick showing off a set of ultrasound photos while Sterling and Bronze ran around the photo shoot set. All four members of the family smiled and laughed for the sweet video.

Later in the month, the couple announced they were having “Another Baby Girl🥹🎀💖.”

