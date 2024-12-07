Brittany Mahomes Shares Relatable Update After Son Bronze, 2, Poses with Santa Claus

"Of course he was smiley and in a great mood once he wasn't close to Santa 😂," Brittany wrote over a snap of her son

Brittany Mahomes' son wasn't feeling the holiday cheer when he posed for some photos with Santa Claus!

On Friday, Dec. 6, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 29, shared a snapshot on her Instagram Stories from after her son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III's encounter with Santa.

While Bronze, 2, was smiling in the post-Santa snap, his mom joked that the same could not be said for his actual holiday photo shoot.

"Of course he was smiley and in a great mood once he wasn't close to Santa 😂," wrote Brittany, who shares Bronze and 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye with husband Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze in December 2024

The image showed Bronze sitting up straight in a folding chair with a smile on his face, while wearing a flannel hoodie and cargo pants. Brittany later shared a follow-up photo of Bronze in the same position.

"A perfect picture of how the Santa pictures did not go...😂," she wrote over the second pic.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze in December 2024

While Bronze may not have been thrilled about his photo session with Santa, he and his family have been enjoying the holiday season together. On Nov. 20, Brittany shared an adorable clip of Sterling decorating a small pink Christmas tree with orange lollipop ornaments. She also teased that her home would be getting decked out with some other festive decor, writing over the photo, "Trees are going up!! 😍."

Bronze could also be seen in additional snaps helping his family decorate, as he held up a gold ribbon roll in front of a Christmas tree.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Patrick Mahomes and son Bronze use a claw machine at Bronze's arcade party

Two days after Bronze turned 2 on Nov. 28, his family celebrated him with a special arcade party, which his mom documented on her Instagram Stories.

Brittany, who is pregnant and expecting a third baby with her NFL star husband, 29, gave fans an inside look at the birthday bash, posting snaps of her son's Mickey Mouse-themed balloons, his “Mahomes” jersey shirt with a “2” on the back and a claw game that Bronze played with his dad.

