Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Glam Look as She Thanks Makeup Artist and Hairstylist for 'Making Me Feel Human Again' After Welcoming Baby

Kansas City hairstylist Bex Pichelmann described Brittany's new look as 'the Golden Era' in a nod to her newborn baby Golden Raye, born on Jan. 12

When it comes to her beauty look, Brittany Mahomes has entered her "Golden Era."

One day after Brittany, 29, stepped out to support her husband Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates as they faced off against the Houston Texans in a divisional playoff game, the newly minted mom of three's makeup artist and hairstylist shared a glimpse of what appears to be her pre-game glam session.

Hairstylist Bex Pichelmann posted a pair of photos on Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 19, showing Brittany posing with her blonde hair styled in soft waves and her face glowing with a flawless makeup look. Pichelmann wrote in the caption, "The Golden Era✨✨✨," an apparent nod to Brittany and Patrick's youngest child Golden Raye, who was born on Jan. 12.

Related: Brittany Mahomes Honors Patrick with '15' Coat and Red Pants at Chiefs Game 6 Days Postpartum — See Her Playoff Look!

ADVERTISEMENT

"@brittanylynne rides harder for her man more than I know I ever could 😂👸🏼," the hairstylist continued, seemingly referring to the fact that Brittany attended the game to cheer on Patrick just six days after giving birth to her newborn.

The Kansas City Current co-owner replied in the comments, "Anything for my boy🥹🤍."

Makeup artist Laurabeth Cabott also shared the same two photos of Brittany on her own Instagram page, writing, "@brittanylynne serving mother and wife of the year. No days off for our queen ❤️‍🔥💅🏼😮‍💨," and adding the hashtag #gamedayglam.

Brittany commented in response: "No days off😎😎."

brittanylynne/laurabethartistry/Instagram Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Stories post

She later reshared the MUA's post on her Instagram Stories, giving both Cabott and Pichelmann a shout-out by tagging them and thanking them for "bringing me back to life and making me feel human again 😂 🙏."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Love yall," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images Brittany Mahomes kisses Patrick Mahomes ahead of the Chiefs-Texans game on Jan. 18, 2025

Related: All of Brittany Mahomes' Chiefs Game Day Outfits for the 2024 NFL Season — So Far

Brittany showed up to Saturday's Chiefs-Texans matchup at Arrowhead Stadium in yet another stylish game-day ensemble that not only showed off her flair for fashion but her team spirit. She sported a beige, belted coat detailed with pockets embroidered with '15' — Patrick's jersey number — and Chiefs-red flared pants.

Before Patrick took the field, Brittany was seen giving the star quarterback, 29, several good-luck kisses and a sweet "love you."

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Patrick and Brittany Mahomes with kids Bronze and Sterling at the 2024 Super Bowl

Following the game, Brittany — joined by daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 2 — attended a Chiefs post-game press conference to support Patrick. The trio can be seen cuddled up together next to the crowd of reporters, listening to the quarterback speak, per a video shared on X by sports journalist Harold R. Kuntz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick ended up leading his team to a decisive 23-14 victory over the Texans, putting the Chiefs one step closer to clinching their third-consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Next up, they will play in the AFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 26.



Read the original article on People