Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Her Kids' Sweet Sibling Bond During Family Breakfast: 'Could They Get Any Cuter?'

"Quickly turned into a choke hold," the Kansas City Currant co-owner joked as she shared photos of her kids tightly hugging each other

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany and Patrick Mahomes (right) and their kids Sterling and Bronze

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' kids are the best of friends!

On Sunday, Aug. 18, the pregnant Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 28, showcased her daughter Sterling and son Bronze's sweet bond as she shared photos from a family outing on her Instagram Stories.

"Had a fam breakfast date this morning and could they get any cuter?" Brittany wrote over a snapshot of her kids hugging, tagging husband Patrick, also 28.

Sterling, 3, wore a light purple T-shirt in the photo as she sat in a restaurant booth next to Bronze, 20 months, and hugged her brother around the shoulders. Bronze received the sweet squeeze while wearing a brown T-shirt with a Disney character on it.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Sterling and Bronze Mahomes

But as Brittany joked in a follow-up photo, sibling love can quickly turn into sibling rivalry.

"Quickly turned into a choke hold," she wrote over the second image, including a laughing emoji

Sterling could be seen gripping Bronze lightly around the neck in the photo as the sibling hug continued.



Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Sterling and Bronze Mahomes

Brittany and Patrick announced in mid-July that they are expecting their third child together and soon after revealed that their baby on the way is a girl.

The cute family breakfast came a day after Brittany took the couple's kids to watch her quarterback husband play a preseason game with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes with kids Bronze and Sterling

As seen on Brittany's Instagram Stories, Sterling adorably carried a baby doll around the field during the game.

"The baby was not left behind today," Brittany wrote over a photo of Sterling clutching the doll while wearing a colorful football-themed dress in the Chiefs' colors.

"The baby had a very busy day," she wrote over another photo of her daughter holding the doll while Patrick carried her and Bronze.



