KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 13: Brittany Mahomes arrives on the red carpet prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ceremony at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art on June 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776152820 ORIG FILE ID: 2157517075

It's unclear whether Brittany Mahomes was responding to the backlash she received after the soccer player, model, friend of Taylor Swift and wife of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes apparently liked a post from Donald Trump recently.

But she had a message on Instagram that she posted in a Story after many people noticed her apparent "like" of a recent message from Trump on the Republication platform as he runs for United States president again.

"I mean honestly," her post read, "to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

It's unclear who or what she's addressing here. But it could be about the backlash she received or not.

.

More Brittany Mahomes!

Brittany Mahomes shared great photos with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after reuniting in Amsterdam

12 stunning Kansas City Chiefs red carpet photos from their Super Bowl ring ceremony

Brittany Mahomes shared a perfect shirtless Jason Kelce pin from the Chief's Super Bowl ring ceremony

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Brittany Mahomes slams 'haters' on Instagram after apparently liking a Donald Trump post