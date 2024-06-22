Brittany Mahomes Spends Outdoorsy Family Day with Patrick and Kids — See the Cute Photos!

The mother of two posted a wholesome snap of the crew enjoying the sun on a jumbo paddle board on Friday

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are joined by their two children during a family water day

The Mahomes family kicked off the weekend with some fun in the sun!

On Friday, June 21, Brittany Mahomes shared a string of wholesome snaps from a recent family trip to the water — where she was joined by her Super Bowl-winning husband Patrick, 28, and their two kids, Sterling Skye and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III.

Sharing some photos of the outing on her Instagram Stories, the 28-year-old mother of two uploaded an image of the entire crew sitting on a jumbo paddleboard surrounded by water.

The parents were in swimsuits while their little ones — aged 3 and 18 months, respectively — wore flotation devices and beach-day gear, including sunglasses for Bronze and a hat for Sterling, to protect them from the sun. Behind the Mahomes family, an inflatable mini water park was visible in the shot.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes shares a snap of her and Patrick's daughter Sterling

Other images shared by Brittany during the outing featured a close-up shot of her eldest child Sterling as she was held by her father, also 28.



In the photo, Sterling smiled while wrapped up in a blue-and-white towel as Patrick held her in his arms. Brittany captioned it, "The most perfect baby girl," also tagging her husband.

Brittany's concluding glimpse at their beach day on her Instagram Stories was a short video of a yummy meal she shared with her husband and some pals, in which she panned the camera toward Patrick at the end. "Hello," she laughingly said to her husband.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes shares a snap of Patrick on her Instagram Stories

It's been quite the month for the Mahomes crew, from soccer dates to other moments of family bonding to both Patrick and Brittany stepping out for the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony on June 13.

And beyond just Patrick's part in the Chiefs' 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas months back, Brittany has recognized her husband as an "MVP dad," too. During Father's Day on June 16, she toasted Patrick with a thoughtful tribute on Instagram.

"Happy Father’s Day to the MVP Dad! What you do day in and day out for this family amazes me every day," she wrote in a caption. "We are so grateful for you and love you to the moon! Bronze and Ster are obsessed with you and well I am too."

Alongside her message, Brittany posted several pics of Patrick spending quality time with their kids at a zoo, aquarium, golf course, fishing on a dock and just smiling together on the couch. "Love yall!!! ❤️❤️," Patrick commented.

It isn't just Brittany giving her husband his flowers, either, as Patrick also praised his wife during an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast back in May.

"I think people don't even realize how much she does," he said. "Taking care of the day-to-day stuff and making it so where I can focus on football, focus on my craft and everything like that. Just being a hall of fame mom and a hall of fame wife."

