Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Dress Up in Their Best Taylor Swift Cosplay for Singer's Eras-Themed Birthday Party

The couple were dressed to impressed to celebrate the pop superstar's 35th birthday

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are in their MVP era!

The couple, both 29 years old, proudly glammed up to celebrate Taylor Swift's birthday by dressing up in their best Eras Tour-inspired costumes.

In photos shared by Brittany on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 18 — five days after Swift marked her 35th birthday — she and her husband can be seen cuddling up for multiple sweet pics.

One photograph shows the parents, who are currently expecting their third baby together, smiling from ear to ear as they pose in the middle of a hallway adorned with a red carpet and multicolored lighting. In another, Patrick is seen giving Brittany a kiss on the cheek as she beams from ear to ear while looking at the camera.

Brittany attended the event in a sparkly silver fringe dress reminiscent of Swift's Fearless era. The look was paired with a black sequin jacket, giving a nod to one of the pop star's many jackets she would wear on tour.

Like any true swiftie, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wore the look with black cowboy boots. She completed her ensemble by wearing her hair in loose, curly waves, really hitting the Fearless era home.

As for Patrick, he decided to take a page out of his teammate — and Swift's boyfriend — Travis Kelce by wearing a tuxedo and top hat.

Fans of the couple may remember that Kelce, 35, wore the same look when he joined Swift onstage as she performed "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" during her third show at London’s Wembley Stadium in June.

Other photos included in the post showed Brittany posing with Swift, Lyndsay Bell, who is Blake Bell's (one of the Kansas City Chiefs' tight ends) wife, and Swift's close friend Ashley Avignone. Brittany captioned the post, My people🫶🏼."

While it is unclear when the celebration took place, Swift finished off her tour with one last stop in Vancouver on Sunday, Dec. 8. Following its conclusion, a source told PEOPLE she is “exhausted, but obviously so, so grateful," and has " had so many emotions about the last few shows in Vancouver."



